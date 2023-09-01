The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports Manchester United could make a move for Brighton's Kauro Mitoma.

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma this season (The Sun), though Brighton CEO Paul Barber has played down talks of the winger leaving the club in the next transfer window (Daily Mail). Chelsea are considering a move for Andreas Pereira as a possible replacement for Mason Mount, but could face competition from Atletico Madrid and PSG (Daily Mail). Tottenham Hotspur are expected to agree Antonio Conte's departure from the club this week (Daily Telegraph), with the club reportedly having made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner (Daily Express).

West Ham are reportedly interested in replacing David Moyes with Reims boss Will Still (The Sun). Arsenal are ready to make a summer move for Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, but will face competition from London rivals Tottenham and West Ham for the £25m-rated player (Daily Mail). Newcastle United are looking into a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as manager Eddie Howe feels the Scotland international has the physical attributes to succeed in his system (Daily Telegraph). Paper Talk: Mnonday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Emiliano Martinez has revealed he wants to stay at Aston Villa for "many years to come" (The Sun). Manchester City have reportedly moved quick to try and land upcoming Croatian 16-year-old Luka Vuskovic amid interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs (Daily Mail). The Football Association have been urged to ban Aleksandar Mitrovic for a minimum of six matches and have been warned that a soft approach to the growing abuse of match officials will lead to a referee being murdered (Daily Express).