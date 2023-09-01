Several Tottenham players want Antonio Conte to be sacked "now" after being stunned at his weekend rant against them and the club's owners (The Sun).

Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Napoli's red-hot striker Victor Osimhen in the summer and will include winger Christian Pulisic in a player-plus-cash deal according to reports in Italy (Daily Mail).

Former referee Keith Hackett says Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic deserves a 10-game suspension for his shove on referee Chris Kavanagh on Sunday (Daily Telegraph).

Bayern Munich plan to send Joao Cancelo back to Manchester City at the end of the season (Daily Star).