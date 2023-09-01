The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Chelsea will spend big again in the summer to sign Victor Osimhen.
Several Tottenham players want Antonio Conte to be sacked "now" after being stunned at his weekend rant against them and the club's owners (The Sun).
Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Napoli's red-hot striker Victor Osimhen in the summer and will include winger Christian Pulisic in a player-plus-cash deal according to reports in Italy (Daily Mail).
Former referee Keith Hackett says Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic deserves a 10-game suspension for his shove on referee Chris Kavanagh on Sunday (Daily Telegraph).
Bayern Munich plan to send Joao Cancelo back to Manchester City at the end of the season (Daily Star).
Everton will make an ambitious move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio if they beat the drop (The Sun).
Franck Kessie came off the bench to score an injury time winner as Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Madrid and take a 12-point lead in LaLiga (Daily Mail).
Manchester United and Liverpool could be set to rival each other for the signing of Ruben Neves in the summer (Daily Express).
Former Newcastle defender Jetro Willems was punched by a supporter as tensions boiled over when Gronignen hosted Heerenveen in the Dutch top-flight (Daily Mirror).
James Tavernier has called on Rangers to produce an awesome April as they look to make amends for February's Old Firm flop (Daily Record).