Transfer rumours and football gossip: Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Sergio Ramos

By Sporting Life
12:45 · FRI March 17, 2023

Marco Silva is the favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham. (The Sun)

In an attempt to cut costs, Paris Saint-Germain have put contract extension talks with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on hold, the duo may leave the club this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Following a dispute over if Barcelona can afford to register midfielder Gavi, the midfielder could become available on a free transfer. Liverpool and Manchester are monitoring the 18-year-old's situation.(The Times)

Arsenal prodigy Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, may swap the North London club for a "big six" rival. (Daily Telegraph)

Amidst increasing financial issues, Barcelona will look to offload players in the summer. Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Raphinha and both clubs are hopeful of securing his services. (The Daily Mail)

Reportedly, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy tough negotiation tactics have made Manchester United transfer chiefs cautious over pursuing a deal for Harry Kane . (The Daily Mail)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are lining up an offer worth £9m for Wilfried Zaha. (The Daily Mail)

To further Anthony Elanga's development, Manchester United are planning to send him onloan next season. (Daily Mirror)

FOOTBALL TIPS