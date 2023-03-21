Our Sporting Life football team pick out the best bets from across the day's Euro 2024 qualifying action.

Follow Sporting Life-Infogol: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifying 2pts Both Teams to Score in Kazakhstan v Slovenia at 11/10 (General) 2pts Bosnia to beat Iceland at 17/20 (General) 2pts North Macedonia to win and Over 2.5 Goals v Malta at 6/5 (General) 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Italy v England at 9/10 (Betfair, BetVictor) Selected tips only - read full match previews for all selections Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kazakhstan v Slovenia Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Kazakhstan 16/5 | Draw 21/10 | Slovenia 17/20 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) Kazakhstan welcome Slovenia in what will be the first ever meeting between these two nations. Group H also contains a strong Denmark side, but second spot looks to be up for grabs, meaning a positive first result is crucial, though the hosts have lost their last three games and have conceded an average of just over two goals per game in that time. Slovenia are in the hunt for a first Euros appearance since 2000 and given they’re unbeaten across their last six games coming into this clash, they’ll feel confident of securing a positive result. However, five of their prior seven matches on the road have seen both teams score and they’ll need to be defensively sound if they are to preserve this unbeaten run. As mentioned, Kazakhstan have lost their last three but prior to those defeats, they had won six of eight and they should at least be able to get on the scoresheet in this encounter, though they have made a nasty habit of conceding. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet As such, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 11/10 makes plenty of appeal. Score Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-1 Slovenia (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1520 GMT (21/03/23)

Italy v England Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: Channel 4

Italy 15/8 | Draw 11/5 | England 6/4 Read Jake Osgathorpe's (@JAKEOZZ) full preview here In this opener, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' makes plenty of appeal at a shade of odds-on given the lack of attacking talent on the Italian's side - and the fact the hosts could play in a vintage, defence-first manner here. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet This bet landed in both Nations League meetings as the pair effectively cancelled eachother out, but with Gli Azzurri missing Ciro Immobile and Federico Chiesa, their attacking options don't pack as much punch. In fact, midfielder Nicolo Barella and centre-back Leonardo Bonucci are the top scorers in the current squad with eight, followed by the first forward on that list Domenico Berardi (6) and then midfielder Jorginho (5). For the most part, England looked defensively solid in the World Cup, keeping three clean sheets in five games, and given this is the opening game of qualifying against a decent team, I can see a fairly negative approach from Southgate, while the lack of attacking weapons could force Mancini's hand, leading to a low-scoring game. Score prediction: Italy 0-1 England (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1520 GMT (21/03/23)

Bosnia v Iceland Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Online

Bosnia 3/4 | Draw 23/10 | Iceland 10/3 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) The hosts get back to competitive action for the first time since September when they were thrashed 4-1 in the Nations League by Romania. But that’s their only defeat across their last seven games and they have won all of their last four when playing at home. New manager Faruk Hadžibegić will be tasked with guiding his side to their first appearance at a European Championship finals and he will be demanding that his men get off to the perfect start. Iceland took the headlines when they reached the Euro finals in 2016 but they’ve endured plenty of disappointment since then having failed to qualify for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. It looks unlikely they’ll achieve qualification this time around if their form is anything to go by having secured just two wins inside 90 minutes since the beginning of last year. Across their last 17 outings, they have kept just three clean sheets and they came against San Marino, Lithuania and Venezuela. Iceland’s defensive struggles could have the spotlight thrust upon them once again here as the Bosnians look to claim a crucial opening win. These two sides are rarely involved in thrilling and high-scoring matches and the opening goal could be key, but Bosnia have drawn first blood in four of their last five outings and if they do so here, it could be enough to secure the win. CLICK HERE to back BOSNIA WIN with Sky Bet The hosts look to be the stronger outfit in this encounter and the 17/20 on a BOSNIA WIN makes appeal. Score Prediction: Bosnia 1-0 Iceland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1520 GMT (21/03/23)

North Macedonia v Malta Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Online

North Macedonia 2/7 | Draw 18/5 | Malta 17/2 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) North Macedonia have been the surprise package on the international stage having made their tournament debut at Euro 2020 and they’ll be keen to get off to a positive start when they take on Malta. A win could be vital given how difficult it will be to qualify from a group that contains reigning champions Italy, 2020 runners-up England and Ukraine. But that may not bother the North Macedonians given they beat Italy in the 2022 World Cup play-offs. Malta are regularly in these qualifiers but are yet to make a statement by coming close to securing qualification to any tournament. They simply lose too many games and somewhat remarkably, they have lost 84% of their 112 qualifying matches for Euro competitions. Their inability to keep clean sheets always hampers them and if they concede the opening goal, just as they have done in five of their last six games, it could be game over. CLICK HERE to back North Macedonia to win and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet However, North Macedonia have shown a superior level and the 6/5 available on a NORTH MACEDONIA WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS looks a solid selection. Score Prediction: North Macedonia 3-1 Malta (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1520 GMT (21/03/23)

FRIDAY

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifying 2pts Bulgaria to win Draw no Bet v Montenegro at 4/5 (General) 2pts Both Teams to Score in Czech Rep v Poland at 20/23 (Betfair, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Bulgaria v Montenegro Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Bulgaria 29/20 | Draw 2/1 | Montenegro 9/5 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) The market believes that Serbia and Hungary are the most likely sides to finish in the top two places of Group G, but Montengero and Bulgaria look to be the next best and will both hope they can spring a surprise. That means both teams will see this game as an important one to win if they are to build some momentum. The hosts will be keen to make home advantage count after winning four of their last six games on home soil, and they’ve been regulars when it comes to getting on the scoresheet having done so in nine of their last ten matches when hosting. The visitors have had a torrid time on the road and they do struggle for goals. Montenegro have failed to hit the back of the net in five of their last six away games and have unsurprisingly lost each of those. They’ve shipped the opening goal in six of their last seven matches and if they do so once again, that could mean defeat given their struggles in front of goal. CLICK HERE to back Bulgaria to win Draw no Bet with Sky Bet It’s a tough one to call but Bulgaria have not suffered defeat since last June and whilst the opponents they have faced haven’t exactly been strong, they will still have belief that they can contain an already toothless Montenegro and as such, backing the hosts in the DRAW NO BET market makes appeal. Score Prediction: Bulgaria 1-0 Montenegro (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1520 GMT (21/03/23)

Czech Republic v Poland Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Online

Czech Rep 5/4 | Draw 9/4 | Poland 11/5 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) Hosts Czech Republic are in action for the first time since November when they face off against Poland, and they’ll be hoping to put a run of poor form behind them. Their most recent six matches have seen them lose five times, beating only the Faroe Islands in that time. Their can be some degree of leniency towards those results considering three of those five losses came against Spain and then Portugal twice. They have been much better on home turf and have only lost one of their last nine home matches. They got on the scoresheet in eight of those and with the firepower they possess, they’ll feel more than confident of breaching this Poland backline. The Poles have not been in action since their World Cup exit at the hands of France and they’ll be aware of the danger they face here. Poland haven’t kept a clean sheet in five consecutive meetings with the hosts, but they’ll take confidence and will want to capitalise on the fact that Czech Republic have conceded the opening goal in five of their previous six games. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Neither side are the best defensively and with the attacking talent on display for both sides, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stands out as the best pick for this one. Score Prediction: Czech Republic 1-1 Poland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1520 GMT (21/03/23)

SATURDAY

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifying 2pts Turkey to be winning at half-time v Armenia at evens (General) 2pts Both Teams to Score in Israel v Kosovo at 21/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Armenia v Turkey Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Online

Armenia 7/1 | Draw 16/5 | Turkey 4/11 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) Armenia have nearly forgotten what it feels like to win a game having failed to secure victory in any of their last seven matches, suffering six defeats in that time. It’s not ideal preparation for these qualifiers and they tend to be on the back foot relatively quickly with four of their last five seeing them trail at the break. The Mountaineers have shipped the opening goal in five of their last seven and welcome a Turkey outfit that likes to play on the front foot and on that has scored in all of their last 18 matches, a run going back to June 2021. The visitors have suffered just one loss across their last eight and that surprisingly came away to the Faroe Islands. They dominated that game and it appears that it was nothing more than a blip as they bounced back with two consecutive victories over the Czech Republic and Scotland respectively. Group D looks a tough one. Croatia are expected to top the group leaving Wales, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia to battle it out for second. That makes this game incredibly important for both sides in order to set the tone for the rest of the qualifiers. The hosts are not in a good place right now and so it is no surprise to see Turkey installed as short 4/9 favourites to win. CLICK HERE to back Tukey to be winning at half-time with Sky Bet However, the value lies in backing a fast start from the visitors, so taking TURKEY TO BE WINNING AT HALF-TIME is the recommended play here. Score Prediction: Armenia 1-2 Turkey (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1520 GMT (21/03/23)