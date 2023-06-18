So far, Steve Clarke's side have won both matches at Hampden Park, 3-0 over Cyprus and 2-0 against Spain, but they may not keep a third straight clean sheet in this one, with an attack-minded Georgia in town.

Granted, teams will have games in hand, including top-seeded Spain, but a fourth straight qualifying win would give them plenty of wiggle room for the remainder of the campaign, especially as two sides qualify automatically.

Things have shaken out nicely for Scotland so far in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with the Tartan Army top of the pile through three matches, and a win here would see them move eight points clear of the rest of the pool.

The Georgians are an improving footballing nation, and are playing an incredibly attacking brand of football to go along with positive results.

Their FIFA World Ranking has improved remarkably over the last eight years or so, going from a historic low of 154th in 2015 to 77th in the latest edition.

They cruised to the top of their Nations League League 3 group, earning promotion to League 2 - the same tier as England will be playing in - scoring 16 goals in the process, while more recently they have held Norway to a 1-1 draw and beaten Cyprus 2-1 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

When they take to the field, we usually see chances at either end, and the underlying data paints such a picture in their first few outings in Euro qualifying.

The have generated a combined 3.58 xGF an allowed 3.63 xGA in their two contests, so chancing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at a big price.

At the heart of their attack is Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and he has license to do what he wants when on national duty, being his country's difference maker.

That means we see him shoot on sight, racking up some eye-watering shot numbers.

Across his last eight competitive international matches - the earlier three of the games saw him deployed as a hybrid wing-back, he now plays predominantly as a number 10 - his shot stats read as such with most recent first; 6, 5, 5, 2, 6, 2, 4, 6.

That is an incredible run and highlights just how quick 'Kvaradona' is to pull the trigger. An average of 4.5 shots per game. He hasn't been very accurate with them mind (shots on target most recent first; 0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 2, 2).

Despite Scotland being strong favourites to win here and keep a clean sheet, I'm happy to have a play on KVARATSKHELIA 3+ TOTAL SHOTS given the data presented.

This bet is odds-on in places, so the 6/4 available should be snapped up.

There is 7/2 available for 4+ and 17/2 for 5+ total shots if you were wanting to back higher lines.