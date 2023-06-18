Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Georgia

Scotland v Georgia tips: Euro 2024 qualifying best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:39 · MON June 19, 2023

Scotland have won all three of their qualifying game so far, and a win against Georgia will see them have one-foot at Euro 2024. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game.

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 Qualifiers

1.5pts Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 3+ Total Shots at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Both Teams to Score at 11/8 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Things have shaken out nicely for Scotland so far in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with the Tartan Army top of the pile through three matches, and a win here would see them move eight points clear of the rest of the pool.

Granted, teams will have games in hand, including top-seeded Spain, but a fourth straight qualifying win would give them plenty of wiggle room for the remainder of the campaign, especially as two sides qualify automatically.

So far, Steve Clarke's side have won both matches at Hampden Park, 3-0 over Cyprus and 2-0 against Spain, but they may not keep a third straight clean sheet in this one, with an attack-minded Georgia in town.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Scotland 4/9 | Draw 3/1 | Georgia 6/1

The Georgians are an improving footballing nation, and are playing an incredibly attacking brand of football to go along with positive results.

Their FIFA World Ranking has improved remarkably over the last eight years or so, going from a historic low of 154th in 2015 to 77th in the latest edition.

They cruised to the top of their Nations League League 3 group, earning promotion to League 2 - the same tier as England will be playing in - scoring 16 goals in the process, while more recently they have held Norway to a 1-1 draw and beaten Cyprus 2-1 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

When they take to the field, we usually see chances at either end, and the underlying data paints such a picture in their first few outings in Euro qualifying.

The have generated a combined 3.58 xGF an allowed 3.63 xGA in their two contests, so chancing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at a big price.

At the heart of their attack is Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and he has license to do what he wants when on national duty, being his country's difference maker.

That means we see him shoot on sight, racking up some eye-watering shot numbers.

Across his last eight competitive international matches - the earlier three of the games saw him deployed as a hybrid wing-back, he now plays predominantly as a number 10 - his shot stats read as such with most recent first; 6, 5, 5, 2, 6, 2, 4, 6.

That is an incredible run and highlights just how quick 'Kvaradona' is to pull the trigger. An average of 4.5 shots per game. He hasn't been very accurate with them mind (shots on target most recent first; 0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 2, 2).

Despite Scotland being strong favourites to win here and keep a clean sheet, I'm happy to have a play on KVARATSKHELIA 3+ TOTAL SHOTS given the data presented.

This bet is odds-on in places, so the 6/4 available should be snapped up.

There is 7/2 available for 4+ and 17/2 for 5+ total shots if you were wanting to back higher lines.

Scotland v Georgia best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 3+ Total Shots at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
  • 1pt Both Teams to Score at 11/8 (bet365)

Score prediction: Scotland 2-1 Georgia (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1440 BST (19/06/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS