Transfer rumours and football gossip: Josko Gvardiol, Randal Kolo Muani, Adrien Rabiot

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Manchester City preparing a world-record bid.
Manchester City have lodged a world-record transfer bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol (Daily Mirror).
Staying in Manchester, where United are baulking at the £80m-plus price tag Eintracht Frankfurt have put on striker Randal Kolo Muani (Daily Mirror).
Andre Onana is expected to leave Inter this summer as Manchester United contemplate an offer (Daily Mirror).
Another potential incoming at Old Trafford could be Adrien Rabiot, as the club have made contact with his representatives over a proposed move to the club after his Juventus contract expires at the end of June (The Athletic).
United's £55m offer for Mason Mount also remains on the table but the club feels there is no need to enter into face-to-face talks with Chelsea after hitting an impasse (Daily Telegraph).
In terms of outgoings, Erik ten Hag will allow 11 players to leave the club this summer as he seeks to raise over £100m in transfer fees to help transform his squad (Daily Mirror).
Elsewhere in the Premier League, and Newcastle are still willing to hijack Tottenham's move for James Maddison, according to reports (Daily Express).
Also in north London, Arsenal are ready to spend over £200m this summer to try and take the fight to Premier League champions Manchester City next season (Daily Star).
Juventus are preparing to offer midfielder Arthur Melo to the Gunners as part of a swap deal for Thomas Partey (The Sun).
Kepa Arrizabalaga has no intention of leaving Chelsea and wants to bounce back from difficulties endured in the past seasons to become the club's long-term No 1 (Daily Mail).
And finally on Monday, Bournemouth have reportedly joined the race to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards this summer (Daily Mail).