Transfer rumours and football gossip: Josko Gvardiol, Randal Kolo Muani, Adrien Rabiot

Manchester City have lodged a world-record transfer bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol (Daily Mirror).

Staying in Manchester, where United are baulking at the £80m-plus price tag Eintracht Frankfurt have put on striker Randal Kolo Muani (Daily Mirror).

Andre Onana is expected to leave Inter this summer as Manchester United contemplate an offer (Daily Mirror).

Another potential incoming at Old Trafford could be Adrien Rabiot, as the club have made contact with his representatives over a proposed move to the club after his Juventus contract expires at the end of June (The Athletic).

United's £55m offer for Mason Mount also remains on the table but the club feels there is no need to enter into face-to-face talks with Chelsea after hitting an impasse (Daily Telegraph).

In terms of outgoings, Erik ten Hag will allow 11 players to leave the club this summer as he seeks to raise over £100m in transfer fees to help transform his squad (Daily Mirror).

Elsewhere in the Premier League, and Newcastle are still willing to hijack Tottenham's move for James Maddison, according to reports (Daily Express).