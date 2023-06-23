Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohamed Salah, Declan Rice, Mason Mount

Mohamed Salah could be the next high-profile player to make a move to the Middle East after a Saudi Arabian official urged clubs to go after the Liverpool star (Daily Mail).

Marco Silva is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who are targeting the Fulham manager after their statement capture of Portuguese compatriot Ruben Neves (The Independent).

Declan Rice is set to become Manchester City's eighth top earner if he completes a move to the Etihad (The Sun).

Manchester United remain confident of signing Mason Mount despite Chelsea rejecting their first two offers for the midfielder (The Guardian).

Fans have reacted with outrage after Newcastle were linked with an audacious move for Ruben Neves - following his transfer to Saudi Arabia (Daily Star).

An influx of foreign players to EFL clubs is expected this summer as teams gear up to take advantage of new rules on work permits (The Times).

Reports in Italy suggest Liverpool are prepared to 'put real money on the table' to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window as the race for his signature intensifies (Daily Express).

Chelsea have kickstarted their multi-club project by buying a majority stake in Strasbourg. The deal is a major boost for the Premier League club's owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who have been looking for suitable clubs to purchase since last summer (The Guardian).

Tottenham have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Leicester City's James Maddison. Newcastle have also shown a strong interest in buying the England attacker this summer, but it is understood their priorities lie elsewhere (The Guardian).

Inter Milan have reportedly begun looking for Andre Onana replacements, in a boost to Manchester United (The Sun).