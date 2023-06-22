Transfer rumours and football gossip: Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani

Frustrated Manchester United have issued Harry Kane an ultimatum to push for a move away from Spurs if he wants to join the club before they give up their chase for the England captain (The Sun).

Meanwhile, United are considering rivalling Arsenal's move for Declan Rice by proposing a player-plus-cash deal that could involve Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay (Daily Telegraph).

West Ham are believed to be interested in exploring a deal that would see Kalvin Phillips move to the London Stadium if Manchester City successfully move for Declan Rice, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are set to complete their swoop for Kai Havertz after agreeing a fee that will guarantee Chelsea a minimum £65m (Daily Mail).

Chelsea have agreed deals worth £30m for Mateo Kovacic to join Manchester City and £65m for Kai Havertz to join Arsenal, but have knocked back a second bid from Manchester United for Mason Mount (Daily Telegraph).

As a result, Manchester United have warned Chelsea they will not be held to ransom over Mason Mount after having a second bid rejected (Daily Express).

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly the favourites to sign Randal Kolo Muani this summer (Daily Mail).

Crystal Palace face losing goalkeeper Vicente Guaita this summer amid interest from Valencia (Daily Mirror).