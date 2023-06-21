Manchester United midfielder Fred, who has just a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, is wanted by fellow Premier League side Fulham (Telegraph).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils' interest in Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has left the fearful Toffees considering a swoop for another Three Lions stopper, Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone (The Sun).

Talking of England keepers, Nottingham Forest are keen on a reunion with Manchester United's Dean Henderson after his successful loan spell at the City Ground last season (The Athletic).

Another England man, Declan Rice, faces staying at West Ham, unless a club comes in with a British record fee, with the Hammers refusing to budge on their valuation of the midfielder (The Sun).

Fulham are demanding £60m for midfielder Joao Palhinha and could sign Wolfsburg's Aster Vranckx as a replacement if the Portuguese leaves - although the Belgian has also been offered to Crystal Palace (Daily Express).

Palace are also considering a £20m move for Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele (Telegraph).

On a managerial front, the Eagles have considered candidates including Graham Potter for their vacancy, but are still expected to persuade Roy Hodgson to stay (Guardian).