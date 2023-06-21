The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Fulham's desire to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred.
Manchester United midfielder Fred, who has just a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, is wanted by fellow Premier League side Fulham (Telegraph).
Meanwhile, the Red Devils' interest in Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has left the fearful Toffees considering a swoop for another Three Lions stopper, Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone (The Sun).
Talking of England keepers, Nottingham Forest are keen on a reunion with Manchester United's Dean Henderson after his successful loan spell at the City Ground last season (The Athletic).
Another England man, Declan Rice, faces staying at West Ham, unless a club comes in with a British record fee, with the Hammers refusing to budge on their valuation of the midfielder (The Sun).
Fulham are demanding £60m for midfielder Joao Palhinha and could sign Wolfsburg's Aster Vranckx as a replacement if the Portuguese leaves - although the Belgian has also been offered to Crystal Palace (Daily Express).
Palace are also considering a £20m move for Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele (Telegraph).
On a managerial front, the Eagles have considered candidates including Graham Potter for their vacancy, but are still expected to persuade Roy Hodgson to stay (Guardian).
Manchester City are close to making Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic their first summer signing and will step up their interest in his Croatia team-mate Josko Gvardiol - but Kalvin Phillips has vowed to fight for his place after a difficult first season (The Sun).
Roma are interested in taking West Ham flop Gianluca Scamacca back to Italy while Benfica are in talks with Wolves to keep forward Goncalo Guedes on loan for another season (Daily Express).
Heung-Min Son has no interest in quitting Tottenham for a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia (The Sun).
Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe is targeting Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant (The Telegraph) while Brighton have won the race to sign Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (Daily Express).
Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Everton and Feyenoord after his club's relegation to the Championship (Telegraph).
In League One, Bolton have made Australia international Keanu Baccus one of their top summer targets (Daily Record) while newly-promoted League Two side Wrexham are weighing up a move for ex-Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell (Mirror).
And in Scotland, Brendan Rodgers has been handed a huge £30m transfer kitty to satisfy his ambitions both domestically and in Europe (Scottish Sun).