The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Arsenal's chase for an Ajax star.
We'll start Tuesday's edition of Paper Talk with Arsenal, who have made an opening £30m offer for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber (The Athletic).
Across north London, Tottenham may be ready to cut ties with midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (Daily Mail).
Pep Guardiola has ruled out Manchester City moving for Kylian Mbappe and admitted it is clear where the France striker wants to go (Daily Telegraph).
Marcus Rashford is close to signing a new contract with Manchester United (Daily Telegraph).
That contract extension is believed to be worth nearly £100m (Daily Mirror).
It comes as United boss Erik ten Hag wants Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to replace David De Gea (Daily Mirror).
However, they are 'waiting for the right time' to make a bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports in Italy (Daily Express).
Representatives of the Saudi Pro League are in London this week in a bid to clinch agreements for a host of Chelsea players (Daily Telegraph).
But, European rivals of Chelsea and Wolves are calling for fair market investigations into Saudi Arabia's dramatic haul of big-money signings (Daily Telegraph).
A couple of other players who could be making the switch, as Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has received a lucrative opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League (The Athletic).
Former Tottenham defender and current free agent Matt Doherty is also in line for a shock move to the Saudi top-flight (The Sun).
One who won't be moving is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the fact he is pushing to leave Chelsea on his terms - the striker is not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia (Daily Mail).
Gary O'Neil learned he was being sacked as Bournemouth head coach in a 6am phone call on Monday (Daily Mirror).
The Cherries - who replaced O'Neil with Andoni Iraola - are on the verge of signing Justin Kluivert from Roma (Daily Express).
Kyle Walker wants to hear what Manchester City will offer him before committing to a move to Bayern Munich (The Sun).
Bayern could be set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa this summer (Daily Express).
However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has received the green light to make Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch his next summer signing (Daily Express).
Brighton looks set to beat Burnley to high-rated Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (Daily Express).
The Seagulls have joined the list of clubs weighing up a £25m bid for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams (Daily Mail).
And Leeds is where we'll finish, as they want to speak to Patrick Viera over their vacant managerial position (The Sun).
Scott Parker, Daniel Farke and Vieira remain the leading contenders to become the Sky Bet Championship club's new head coach (Daily Mail).