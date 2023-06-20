We'll start Tuesday's edition of Paper Talk with Arsenal, who have made an opening £30m offer for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber (The Athletic).

Across north London, Tottenham may be ready to cut ties with midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (Daily Mail).

Pep Guardiola has ruled out Manchester City moving for Kylian Mbappe and admitted it is clear where the France striker wants to go (Daily Telegraph).

Marcus Rashford is close to signing a new contract with Manchester United (Daily Telegraph).

That contract extension is believed to be worth nearly £100m (Daily Mirror).

It comes as United boss Erik ten Hag wants Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to replace David De Gea (Daily Mirror).

However, they are 'waiting for the right time' to make a bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports in Italy (Daily Express).