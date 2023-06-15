Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Harry Kane, feeling the money it will take to lure the Tottenham forward to Old Trafford is unrealistic (Guardian).

The Red Devils are also likely to be priced out of a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with the Serie A club's hard-line owner Aurelio De Laurentiis a tough negotiator (Daily Mail).

Tottenham, meanwhile, could take advantage of Chelsea's need to offload homegrown talent by moving for Conor Gallagher this summer (Daily Express).

Chelsea's desperation to thin out their bloated squad means they are ready to name as many as five players in a swap deal for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (The Sun).

Liverpool have seen a reported £51m bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde rejected (The Sun).

In another transfer snub, Brentford have seen a record £30m bid for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson turned down by their Premier League rivals (Daily Telegraph).

Enzo Maresca is emerging as the leading candidate to take over as manager of Leicester (The Athletic).

Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has shown interest in taking over as head coach of the United States men's national team (Daily Mail).