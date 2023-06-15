The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including Manchester United's decision to end their interest in signing Harry Kane.
Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Harry Kane, feeling the money it will take to lure the Tottenham forward to Old Trafford is unrealistic (Guardian).
The Red Devils are also likely to be priced out of a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with the Serie A club's hard-line owner Aurelio De Laurentiis a tough negotiator (Daily Mail).
Tottenham, meanwhile, could take advantage of Chelsea's need to offload homegrown talent by moving for Conor Gallagher this summer (Daily Express).
Chelsea's desperation to thin out their bloated squad means they are ready to name as many as five players in a swap deal for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (The Sun).
Liverpool have seen a reported £51m bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde rejected (The Sun).
In another transfer snub, Brentford have seen a record £30m bid for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson turned down by their Premier League rivals (Daily Telegraph).
Enzo Maresca is emerging as the leading candidate to take over as manager of Leicester (The Athletic).
Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has shown interest in taking over as head coach of the United States men's national team (Daily Mail).
Agent Jorge Mendes has offered Arsenal the chance to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves (The Sun).
In related news, however, Emile Smith Rowe is set to stay at Arsenal this summer, with the English midfielder assured he is part of Mikel Arteta's plans (Daily Mail).
Ethan Nwaneri, the Arsenal midfielder who became the Premier League's youngest-ever player last season, is considering his future, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United showing interest in signing the schoolboy (The Athletic).
West Ham's hopes of a bidding war for Declan Rice appear to have been thwarted, with Arsenal appearing to be the lone competitors for the England midfielder's signature (The Sun).
Steven Gerrard will try to tempt Philippe Coutinho to join him in Saudi Arabia if he is confirmed as the new manager of Al Ettifaq (Daily Mail).
Ipswich and a number of other Championship clubs are keeping tabs on Southend centre-back Ollie Kensdale, who is being dubbed "the new John Stones" (The Sun).
Ryan Gravenberch has admitted he will push for an exit from Bayern Munich if Thomas Tuchel cannot guarantee him more game time next season (Daily Mirror).
Hibernian are interested in former St Mirren and Dundee United star Jamie McGrath, whose future at Wigan is unclear (Scottish Sun).