The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including the latest on Manchester United's links with Harry Kane's.

Manchester United are preparing to make their move for Harry Kane - and bosses will not wait until the end of the season before opening negotiations with Tottenham in the hope of agreeing an £80m deal (Daily Star). Chelsea are set for a battle with the Premier League over a potential breach of spending rules, with the club ready to cite Antonio Rudiger's departure for Real Madrid on a free transfer last season as one justification for their huge losses (Daily Mail). Roberto De Zerbi is keen to have increased input into Brighton's transfer plans after leading the club to the brink of European football this season (Daily Mail). Liverpool have reportedly entered the race for Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka with the centre-back available for free at the end of the season (Daily Mirror).

Manchester City are monitoring Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga as they look to bolster their midfield options this summer (Daily Mail). Aston Villa are interested in signing Tammy Abraham, according to reports (The Sun). Manchester United could miss out on the Champions League even if Jim Ratcliffe takes over and they finish in the top four due to Britain's richest man owning Nice. Under UEFA rules, that would mean if United and the French top-flight club both finish in Champions League qualification spots, only the side finishing higher could be allowed to enter the competition (The Sun). Chelsea have yet to open talks with Mateo Kovacic despite his contract having just 16 months left to run (Evening Standard). Paper Talk: Tuesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Carlo Ancelotti could inadvertently strike a blow into Tottenham's chances of appointing Julian Nagelsmann if the Italian is sacked by Real Madrid. Spurs' pursuit of Nagelsmann has reportedly been complicated by the German's wish to see if any other high-profile jobs become vacant before the summer (Daily Express). Chelsea could offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in a summer clear out (Evening Standard). Luis Diaz returned to training on Tuesday to give Liverpool a timely boost in their push for Champions League qualification (The Times). Bayern Munich are considering taking advantage of Mason Mount's contract stalemate at Chelsea and the club's financial problems by making a move for the England international this summer (The Times).