The quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League get underway on Tuesday. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for both games.
2pts Bayern Munich to beat Arsenal at 21/20 (Betway)
1.5pts Barcelona to score 4+ goals v Roma at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
Arsenal's Champions League campaign has included a remarkable 5-1 victory over Lyon in their Group C encounter, but a trip to Munich on Tuesday will be an incredibly tough one.
In Bayern, they face a side on a dominant run of form. They've won 12 in a row since defeat to Barcelona in this competition back in November, with a perfect home record in the Frauen-Bundesliga.
Not only have all seven games ended in victory, but they've conceded just twice across those contests. Eintracht Frankfurt and Meppen the only domestic sides to find a way through this defence when playing in front of their own supporters.
There was also victory over Barca Femeni in their group stage encounter in Germany. At a best price of 21/20, there's appeal in taking BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN.
The fixture list for Bayern may favour Arsenal, but it places further emphasis on the hosts to secure victory in the first leg of this tie.
Bayern meet Wolfsburg in between these two games, with just two points separating the sides going into the contest, and enduring back-to-back top level games should become evident at the Emirates next week.
They've got the firepower to give themselves a much-needed lead after the first 90 minutes, with international duo Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller in strong form, while Lioness Georgia Stanway has delivered excellent performances in midfield.
The absence of Linda Dallmann would have been a bigger concern prior to Lina Magull and Sydney Lohmann returning goals in recent outings. They have more than enough quality to take a lead to London.
Score prediction: Bayern Munich Women 2-1 Arsenal Women (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Despite Roma sitting top of Serie A Femminile, a contest with Barcelona is on a completely different level to what they are faced with domestically.
The Spaniards are an elite level side in women's football. Winners of the last three Liga F titles, they're well on course for another as they sit ten points clear of Real Madrid.
Barca are averaging a staggering 4.45 goals per league game, while they saw 29 scored across their six group matches. When it came to the potential opponents for this stage, Roma would have definitely been the preferred outcome.
At odds of 6/4, it's worth backing this strong attack to continue firing and taking BARCELONA TO SCORE 4+ GOALS.
They achieved this in four of their six group contests, while also hitting the same target in 73% of their league games. Naturally, there is a step-up in quality when it comes to European competition, but they have more than a strong enough track record.
This becomes even more eye-catching when factoring in the long-term absence of Alexia Putellas.
Four came against Real Madrid, with three in their home encounter against Bayern. Seven of their 11 Champions League games last season also had four or more scored.
Roma may have held Wolfsburg at home in the group stage but inexperience at this level should show, particularly against a team stacked with so much quality throughout.
Jonatan Giráldez's side are remarkable in front of goal, and serious consideration must always be given when odds of above even money are offered on this market.
Score prediction: Roma Women 0-4 Barcelona Women (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1645 GMT (20/03/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.