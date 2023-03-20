Bayern Munich Women v Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Champions League campaign has included a remarkable 5-1 victory over Lyon in their Group C encounter, but a trip to Munich on Tuesday will be an incredibly tough one.

In Bayern, they face a side on a dominant run of form. They've won 12 in a row since defeat to Barcelona in this competition back in November, with a perfect home record in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Not only have all seven games ended in victory, but they've conceded just twice across those contests. Eintracht Frankfurt and Meppen the only domestic sides to find a way through this defence when playing in front of their own supporters.

There was also victory over Barca Femeni in their group stage encounter in Germany. At a best price of 21/20, there's appeal in taking BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN.

The fixture list for Bayern may favour Arsenal, but it places further emphasis on the hosts to secure victory in the first leg of this tie.

Bayern meet Wolfsburg in between these two games, with just two points separating the sides going into the contest, and enduring back-to-back top level games should become evident at the Emirates next week.

They've got the firepower to give themselves a much-needed lead after the first 90 minutes, with international duo Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller in strong form, while Lioness Georgia Stanway has delivered excellent performances in midfield.

The absence of Linda Dallmann would have been a bigger concern prior to Lina Magull and Sydney Lohmann returning goals in recent outings. They have more than enough quality to take a lead to London.

Score prediction: Bayern Munich Women 2-1 Arsenal Women (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)