Ramos Paper

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Goncalo Ramos, Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan

By Sporting Life
09:57 · TUE March 28, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United's pursuit of Goncalo Ramos.

Manchester United are interested in signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, and the club are "already negotiating" a transfer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves (The Sun).

Tottenham Hotspur made contact with Julian Nagelsmann's representative at the weekend after starting the process of finding a successor to Antonio Conte (The Times).

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is edging closer to a move to Barcelona (Daily Mail).

Major League Soccer clubs have come up with a novel way to afford bringing Lionel Messi to America: by every team contributing a portion of the Argentina legend's salary (Daily Mirror).

Everton's charge for breaching Premier League spending rules could delay the completion of their new stadium with potential funding partners reluctant to commit until the matter has been resolved (Daily Mail).

Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that Gabriel Jesus vowed to win the Premier League for Arsenal on his first day at the Gunners (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is eager to seek a new challenge after just one year at the Etihad Stadium (Daily Express).

Bukayo Saka will become Arsenal's top earner when he signs a new five-year contract worth up to £300,000-a-week (The Sun).

Wolves loanee Fabio Silva admits he "maybe" would have liked to stay a little longer at Porto instead of moving to Molineux (The Sun).

Manchester United winger Antony is nowhere close to the level of Bukayo Saka or Mohamed Salah as things stand, according to Chris Sutton (Daily Express).

Euro 2024 qualifying best bets
ALSO READ: Our best bets from the latest round of Euro 2024 qualifiers

