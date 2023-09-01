Manchester United are interested in signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, and the club are "already negotiating" a transfer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves (The Sun).

Tottenham Hotspur made contact with Julian Nagelsmann's representative at the weekend after starting the process of finding a successor to Antonio Conte (The Times).

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is edging closer to a move to Barcelona (Daily Mail).

Major League Soccer clubs have come up with a novel way to afford bringing Lionel Messi to America: by every team contributing a portion of the Argentina legend's salary (Daily Mirror).