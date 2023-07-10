Transfer rumours and football gossip: Dusan Vlahovic, Andre Onana, Paulo Dybala, Harry Kane

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Vlahovic's interest in Chelsea move.
Ange Postecoglou's Spurs could be set to miss out on a summer move for Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven as their search for a left-sided centre back continues. (Express)
Meanwhile Manchester United are reportedly set to make a 'major push' to sign Andre Onana this week before they depart for their US tour. (Sun)
Reports suggest that Tottenham are set to reject Bayern Munich's second offer of £70m plus add-ons for club legend and captain, Harry Kane. (Mail)
Chelsea club captain Thiago Silva has admitted that he hasn't spoken to Roma star Paulo Dybala about a summer move to Stamford Bridge, after he personally approved of the move. (Mirror)
Meanwhile on the departures front for the Blues, striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly ready to accept a wage reduction of nearly £1m to make a move to Inter happen. (Telegraph)
To replace the Belgian, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has thrown his hat in the ring and is reportedly open to a summer move to Chelsea. (Express)
Manchester United midfielder Fred has reportedly signed with new agents with the aim of finding a new club this summer. (Sun)
Interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby seems to be growing with each passing week, with Aston Villa said to be the newest party of interest. (Mail)
Leeds United are reportedly interested in a move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, however, a loan is not what the Reds are looking for. (Sun)
Vincent Kompany's Burnley are set to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund youngster Soumalia Coulibaly on loan with a permanent option for £15m. (Mail)
Jose Mourinho's reported advances for former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer have been rejected by Bayern Munich. (Mirror)
Sunderland are said to be pursuing a highly ambitious move for Everton striker Tom Cannon. (Sun)
Newly appointed Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard's move signing Wilfried Zaha is reportedly in doubt, with the winger's advisers said to be demanding greater wages. (Mail)
Premier League champions Manchester City are set to reward defender Manuel Akanji with a new contract, which will take his wages well beyond the current £100,000-a-week. (Sun)
Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen are at the front of a pack of teams looking to sign Rangers forward Antonio Colak. (Scottish Sun)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has admitted that Jair Tavares and Runar Hauge's time at the club is up. (Record)