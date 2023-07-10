Transfer rumours and football gossip: Dusan Vlahovic, Andre Onana, Paulo Dybala, Harry Kane

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs could be set to miss out on a summer move for Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven as their search for a left-sided centre back continues. (Express)

Meanwhile Manchester United are reportedly set to make a 'major push' to sign Andre Onana this week before they depart for their US tour. (Sun)

Reports suggest that Tottenham are set to reject Bayern Munich's second offer of £70m plus add-ons for club legend and captain, Harry Kane. (Mail)

Chelsea club captain Thiago Silva has admitted that he hasn't spoken to Roma star Paulo Dybala about a summer move to Stamford Bridge, after he personally approved of the move. (Mirror)

Meanwhile on the departures front for the Blues, striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly ready to accept a wage reduction of nearly £1m to make a move to Inter happen. (Telegraph)

To replace the Belgian, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has thrown his hat in the ring and is reportedly open to a summer move to Chelsea. (Express)

Manchester United midfielder Fred has reportedly signed with new agents with the aim of finding a new club this summer. (Sun)

Interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby seems to be growing with each passing week, with Aston Villa said to be the newest party of interest. (Mail)