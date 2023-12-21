Transfer rumours and football gossip: Donyell Malen, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Kalvin Phillips

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their search for a central defender, with Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo high on the club's list of January targets. (The Times)

Kalvin Phillips will seek guarantees over playing time from Manchester City ahead of a decision on his future at the club, with Newcastle and Juventus both interested in the England midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

Two other stars could be on their way out of Old Trafford with midfielder Casemiro weighing up an offer to join the Saudi exodus and Raphael Varane being lined up for a shock return to Real Madrid. (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malan wants a move to the Premier League, sparking talk of a possible swap deal involving Manchester United's former Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. (Daily Mirror)

Back to Old Trafford where Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has already made his decision on Sofyan Amrabat and will not be looking to keep the struggling summer loan signing beyond the end of the season. (The Sun)

In terms of Red Devils incomings, Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who previously played at youth levels for Barcelona and Real Madrid, is on Manchester United's radar as a possible replacement for Antony. (The Sun)

Chelsea are close to securing a deal to sign teenage Senegal midfielder Pape Daouda Diong in June, when he will turn 18. Diong was in attendance when Chelsea edged past Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. (The Athletic)

However, the Blues must beat off strong competition from former manager Jose Mourinho to land Bosnian wonderkid Amar Dedic, with Newcastle also in the transfer tussle for the 21-year-old Red Bull Salzburg star. (The Sun)

Sacked Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will be a candidate for a quick return to the Premier League management ranks as Crystal Palace see him as a potential replacement for Roy Hodgson at the end of the season. (Evening Standard)

Everton have slapped a huge £100m price tag on star man Jarrad Branthwaite. (The Sun)

Al Ittihad are reported to have contacted Celtic about the prospect of Jota returning to the club in January but the Scottish champions appear to have been priced out of any deal with Premier League clubs ready to make their move. (Daily Record)

Celtic and Rangers are keeping close tabs on Kilmarnock's loanee goalkeeper Will Dennis, who will be out of contract with parent club Bournemouth in the summer and potentially available for free. (Daily Record)