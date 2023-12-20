Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Eljif Elmas

Brentford have admitted they expect Ivan Toney to leave in January with Arsenal and Chelsea the most likely destinations (The Sun). Raphael Varane’s Manchester United future should become clearer in the next few weeks. The French centre back wants to stay at the club and he and manager Erik ten Hag appear to have settled their differences (Daily Mail). Varane has started the last two games for Man Utd and his side have conceded only once against Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho (The Sun). The German side are also in talks to sign Napoli winger Eljif Elmas in a deal worth £21.5m (The Athletic). Manchester United and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo according to reports (Daily Mirror). Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Andre Trindade at Fluminense after comments the midfielder made stating a move to the Premier League would be a ‘dream transfer’ (Daily Express). Meanwhile, the Reds' hopes of landing fellow Brazilian Lucas Beraldo in January have taken a hit as the defender closes in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express). Paper Talk: Tuesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Preston North End are reportedly interested in Manchester United youngster Dan Gore (Daily Express). Newcastle have opened talkies with Lewis Miley over a long-term deal. The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal in the 3-0 win over Fulham (Daily Telegraph). Alexis Mac Allister will be unavailable until January (Daily Mail). A torn ACL has ruled Neymar out of the 2024 Copa America. The tournament comes too soon for the 31-year-old Brazilian who has scored 79 goals in 128 appearances for his nation (Daily Mail). Thibaut Courtois will not be available for Belgium at Euro 2024 due to a knee injury (Daily Mail).