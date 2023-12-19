Transfer rumours and football gossip: Manchester United, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro

Manchester United's football director John Murtough was in Saudi Arabia for transfer talks earlier this month with the club seeking to sell players to raise funds for January signings, with Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Casemiro among those available for transfer (Daily Mail). Chelsea are not willing to loan out Noni Madueke in the January transfer window but are prepared to listen to offers over £40m for Conor Gallagher (The Athletic). Tottenham have reportedly held talks over a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo (Daily Express).

Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged as a contender for the Nottingham Forest hotseat if Steve Cooper pays for poor recent results with his job (Daily Mail). Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to watch Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy on Sunday evening (Daily Express). Wolves are poised to report financial losses of £65m but will target up to two new signings in the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph). Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in a January deal for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah (Daily Express). Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is the subject of strong interest from Napoli, who are using intermediaries to bring him to Italy (Daily Express). Lyon are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile on loan for the remainder of the season (Daily Express).