Transfer rumours and football gossip: Dominic Solanke, Jakub Kiwior, Piero Hincapie, Max Kilman

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Dominic Solanke's Bournemouth situation in the event that they are priced out of a deal for Ivan Toney. (Daily Express)

Manchester United hopes of signing Dan Ashworth have been boosted by Newcastle United's reported interest in Bournemouth's Richard Hughes. (Daily Mail)

AC Milan are reportedly set to make a fresh attempt at signing Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool and Manchester United will reportedly not be included in the newly expanded 32-team 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after FIFA announced rules to limit it to two per nation - meaning it will be Manchester City and Chelsea from the Premier League. (Daily Telegraph)