Transfer rumours and football gossip: Dominic Solanke, Jakub Kiwior, Piero Hincapie, Max Kilman

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Dominic Solanke's Bournemouth situation in the event that they are priced out of a deal for Ivan Toney. (Daily Express)
Manchester United hopes of signing Dan Ashworth have been boosted by Newcastle United's reported interest in Bournemouth's Richard Hughes. (Daily Mail)
AC Milan are reportedly set to make a fresh attempt at signing Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior. (Daily Mirror)
Liverpool and Manchester United will reportedly not be included in the newly expanded 32-team 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after FIFA announced rules to limit it to two per nation - meaning it will be Manchester City and Chelsea from the Premier League. (Daily Telegraph)
Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major boost to their hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie. (Daily Mirror)
Ivan Toney is reportedly excited about the prospect of joining Arsenal in the January window. (Daily Express)
Leicester City reportedly plan to hold onto young forward Tom Cannon with numerous loan bids incoming. (Daily Mirror)
Chelsea may reportedly end up with their future captain if they complete a £35m transfer for Max Kilman from Wolves. (Daily Express)
Jose Mourinho has admitted that he would like to stay at Roma despite his contract with the club expiring in the summer of 2024. (The Athletic)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.