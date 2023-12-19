Crystal Palace vs Brighton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 9/4 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/20

Crystal Palace were booed off after the 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth. In the post match press conference, Roy Hodgson called the fans “spoilt” which only fuelled the fire. With matches against Manchester City and Liverpool on the horizon, the veteran manager must have feared the worst. This is part of the reason why taking a point at the Etihad must have felt like a victory, coming from 2-0 down against the treble winners and doing so with a dilapidated squad will no doubt galvanise the group ahead Thursday night. Hodgson moved Michael Olise and Jeffery Schlupp closer to Jean-Philippe Mateta in the second half and it paid dividends in Manchester. While the Eagles rallied going from dismay to delight, it was the other way round for their rivals.

Brighton continued to suffer after European fixtures. The 1-0 win over Marseille sealed their fate as group winners, Roberto De Zerbi’s side then “suffered a lot” against league leaders Arsenal. It means the Seagulls have only taken seven points from a possible 18 in the matches after the Europa League. Injuries for the south coasters only compounds this, as does their meagre away form and lackadaisical defence. Brighton have not kept a clean sheet in 21 league games, the longest run in the club's history. Their haul of 10 points on the road is below average, they took the fourth most points (28) on the road last season for context. Add to the mix the context of this clash and the price of the visitors does not appeal.

What are the best bets? The staple markets look treacherous at Selhurst Park. Probably best avoided. Instead, the 12/1 about JACK HINSHELWOOD TO SCORE ANYTIME is the bet, the difference in opinion between bookmakers suggest it to be value. CLICK HERE to back Jack Hinshelwood to score anytime with Sky Bet The basic statistics show he has one goal and an average of 1.2 shots per game in 366 minutes of domestic action. With the casualties at full back, the 18-year-old has been forced to slot in at right back. Great news for his offensive output as De Zerbi plays that trendy style, in possession, Hinshelwood inverts to centre midfield which is why he often pops up in goal scoring positions. Since his first Brighton goal against Brentford, he has had six shots in two substitute appearances. The youngster also has pedigree in finding the net against the Eagles, which does not hurt.

John Brooks is the man tasked with controlling the match, he has brandished an average of 4.80 cards per game in the Premier League this season. BILLY GILMOUR looks one of the most likely candidates TO BE SHOWN A CARD and the 4/1 about that happening certainly appeals. CLICK HERE to back Billy Gilmour to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Scottish midfielder has notched up four in 11 league starts this term.

If anyone is going to understand the sense of occasion in this game, it will be Hinshelwood the academy product. He has picked up one card this campaign and could double that tally in what promises to be a feisty affair.

Team news

Roy Hodgson Palace

Both sides have lengthy lists of absentees to contend with. Joel Ward was substituted with a hamstring injury at the Etihad, making him one of nine players out of this fixture. Hodgson could opt for Jordan Ayew at the expense of Jeffrey Schlupp, the former missed out last game due to suspension. Options at full back are becoming scarce for De Zerbi, Joel Veltman became the latest casualty joining Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey and Solly March in the treatment room. At the other end of the field, Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso are unavailable. Evan Ferguson should lead the line with Joao Pedro operating in behind.

Predicted line-ups Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Richards; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta. Brighton: Steele; Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Match facts The last four Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park have all ended 1-1.

Brighton and Hove Albion are unbeaten in their last four league games against Crystal Palace (W1 D3), last enjoying a longer such run between 1979 and 1986 (10 in a row).

Crystal Palace are winless in all five of their midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games in 2023 (D1 L4), failing to score in all four defeats.

Brighton have won five of their eight midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League games in 2023 (D1 L2), though both defeats in this run have come away from home (1-3 v Nottingham Forest, 1-4 v Newcastle).

Crystal Palace have lost each of their last four Premier League home games, as many as in their previous 19 at Selhurst Park combined (W7 D8). They last lost five in a row between December 2016 and February2017.

Brighton and Hove Albion are without a clean sheet in their last 21 Premier League games, shipping 38 goals in that run. It’s their longest ever league run without a clean sheet in their entire history.

In their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, Brighton had their fewest shots on target in a Premier League match under Roberto De Zerbi (1) and faced the most shots (26) in a game under the Italian. They also managed just 13 touches in the opposition box, only having fewer in two games since last October.

Since the start of October, no side have won fewer Premier League matches than Crystal Palace (1, level with Nottingham Forest and Luton Town). They are also the only side without a home Premier League win in that timeframe.

After a run of 18 Premier League games without a goal, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta has now scored in his last two. He last scored in three consecutive league games in October 2017, while in French Ligue 2 with Le Havre.

Teenagers have made 99 Premier League appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023, the most by a team in a calendar year in Premier League history. Nine different teenagers have appeared for the Seagulls this year, with only Spurs in 1993 (10) and Middlesbrough in 2006 (10) having more appear in a single year in the competition.