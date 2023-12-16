Crystal Palace earn 2-2 draw at Manchester City as champions stumble again

Palace were 25/1 to earn a point with Sky Bet before Jean-Philippe Mateta got them back in the game, and the comeback was complete after Phil Foden conceded a last-gasp penalty which Olise converted.

It was a reversal from last year's fixture which Palace had led 2-0 only to lose 4-2, as this time they scored with both shots on target to salvage something from nothing and edge eight points clear of the drop zone.

City's problems are underlined by the fact that their only win in six Premier League games came at Luton last week, their form since thrashing Bournemouth leaving them three points off the top of the table having now played a game more than the three sides in front of them.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are all in action on Sunday, the former hosting Manchester United. Arsenal take on Brighton at the Emirates Stadium at the same time as Villa are in action at Brentford.

It's these four sides who dominate the outright betting and in the wake of Saturday's slip, City were eased to 11/8 for the title by Sky Bet, who rate Liverpool 2/1 shots, Arsenal 11/4, and Villa 14/1. At 25/1, Spurs are the only other side trading below 100s.

Premier League outright odds (via Sky Bet)

Manchester City 11/8

Liverpool 2/1

Arsenal 11/4

Aston Villa 14/1

Tottenham 25/1

150/1 bar

Odds correct at 1705 GMT on 16/12/23