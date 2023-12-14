Sporting Life
Cheat Sheet - Liverpool vs Manchester United

Premier League cheat sheet: Liverpool vs Manchester United tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
13:55 · FRI December 15, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Diogo Dalot 3+ tackles at 11/8 (bet365)

Back our suggested BuildABet @ 10/1

Diogo Dalot 3+ tackles
Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ shots on target
Virgil van Dijk 1+ total shots
Wataru Endo 2+ fouls

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 1/3 | Draw 9/2 | Away 7/1

Manchester United fans may fear a repeat of last season's 7-0 thrashing in this fixture.

We're unlikely to see that, of course, but everything points to a comfortable Liverpool victory as United's poor form under Erik ten Hag's guidance continues.

They crashed out of the Champions League in midweek - a reminder they were 1/4 to qualify from Group A - while they are six points adrift of the top four in the Premier League table.

Bruno Fernandes' suspension makes things worse, alongside Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw carrying injury doubts. It'll be a makeshift back line looking to keep out a strong Liverpool attack - best of luck.

Dial in on Dalot

DIOGO DALOT is likely to be involved here, although at this point it's unclear on which side of the defence he will feature.

Traditionally a right-back, he has switched to the left when required with Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in to the side. Sergio Reguilon remains an option though if needed.

He may be a bit busier if he is on the left, but Liverpool's preference to attack down the flanks makes 3+ TACKLES an appealing pick here.

Dalot has returned at least one tackle in 14 of his 15 Premier League appearances this season, with three or more returned in two of the last three.

Liverpool's flank attacks map

He saw six in the home contest with Brighton, with four against Newcastle. Against Manchester City and Tottenham there were two, although he was a second-half substitute in the game against the latter.

Super Szoboszlai

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has been a star in this Liverpool side, with a number of good performances following his summer arrival from RB Leipzig.

It's surprising that he's only scored twice in the league this season. The midfielder is third for shots on target among players in this squad, while it's the same for total shots attempted.

Dominik Szoboszlai's shot map

Adding SZOBOSZLAI 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET feels like a nice addition to a multiple.

He's returned at least two total shots in six of his seven league outings, with three or more coming in four of those.

Set-piece dominance?

As expected, Liverpool are a short price to have a number of set-piece opportunities.

They can capitalise too, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai the options on either side.

Rather than gamble on a goalscorer, taking VIRGIL VAN DIJK 1+ TOTAL SHOTS is a solid pick in a multiple.

A reminder that this is just for any attempt classified as a shot, it doesn't have to be on target.

Virgil van Dijk's shot map

It's even money that Liverpool take at least eight corners across the course of the contest. That will give the centre-back opportunities at the other end of the pitch.

The Reds are one of the Premier League's most creative sides at set-piece situations, and United's availability issues should lead to shots in these moments.

Count the fouls

This is a market always worth investigating in fixtures such as this. It will be played at a good pace and the referee should be heavily involved.

There are a number of names to consider, but WATARU ENDO 2+ FOULS bumps up our multiple to the 10/1 marker nicely.

He should be starting at the base of the midfield three having done so across their last two league games.

Fouls committed per 90 - Liverpool 23/24

Endo has committed at least two fouls in each of his last three league starts, while the same has been achieved in two of the last three in Europe.

Team news

Liverpool remain without the services of a few first team players.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip and Andy Roberson are all sidelined through injury.

Manchester United remain with problems of their own.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes serves a suspension

Casemiro, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are their injury absentees, while Bruno Fernandes serves a suspension for accumulating too many yellow cards.

Jadon Sancho remains unavailable for selection after Erik ten Hag's exclusion from the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; Amrabat, Mainoo; Garnacho, McTominay, Rashford; Hojlund.

Match facts

  • Liverpool have won all seven of their Premier League games at Anfield this season, only in 2019-20 (first 17) have the Reds began a Premier League campaign with a longer home winning run. Liverpool are also averaging three goals per game at home in the league this term (21 goals), their most in a single season in the competition.
  • Manchester United have failed to win any of their last 13 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top eight of the table (D3 L10) since beating Spurs 3-0 under Ole Gunnar Solskjær in October 2021.
  • Manchester United have the lowest shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season (7.4%), which is also their lowest on record in the competition (since 1997-98). Indeed, they also have the biggest negative difference (-7.7) between goals (18) and expected goals (25.7) in 2023-24.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored 12 goals in 12 games against Manchester United for Liverpool; it’s the most goals he’s scored against an opponent for the club, and the most goals any Liverpool player has ever scored against the Red Devils.
  • Mohamed Salah has either scored (17 goals) or assisted (4 assists) a goal in each of his last 16 Premier League games at Anfield for Liverpool. A goal or assist in this game will make this the joint-second longest run of home appearances with a goal involvement by any player in the competition (17, level with Alan Shearer from April 1996 to May 1997 and Thierry Henry from November 2002 to October 2003) and put him behind only Alan Shearer (18 from March 1995 to February 1996).
  • Only Arsenal and Newcastle (both 13) have had more different goalscorers (ex. own goals) in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (12), while only Brighton (10) and the Gunners (8) have more goals via substitutes in 2023-24 than the Reds’ six.
  • Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes for their trip to Anfield due to suspension – this season he’s been involved in 33% of their league goals (6/18), more than any other player for them, while across the league he ranks first for chances created (47) and second for expected assists (5.2), behind only Kieran Trippier (5.4).

Odds correct at 1345 GMT (15/12/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

