Premier League cheat sheet: Liverpool vs Manchester United tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Manchester United fans may fear a repeat of last season's 7-0 thrashing in this fixture.

We're unlikely to see that, of course, but everything points to a comfortable Liverpool victory as United's poor form under Erik ten Hag's guidance continues.

They crashed out of the Champions League in midweek - a reminder they were 1/4 to qualify from Group A - while they are six points adrift of the top four in the Premier League table.

Bruno Fernandes' suspension makes things worse, alongside Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw carrying injury doubts. It'll be a makeshift back line looking to keep out a strong Liverpool attack - best of luck.

Dial in on Dalot

DIOGO DALOT is likely to be involved here, although at this point it's unclear on which side of the defence he will feature.

Traditionally a right-back, he has switched to the left when required with Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in to the side. Sergio Reguilon remains an option though if needed.

He may be a bit busier if he is on the left, but Liverpool's preference to attack down the flanks makes 3+ TACKLES an appealing pick here.

Dalot has returned at least one tackle in 14 of his 15 Premier League appearances this season, with three or more returned in two of the last three.