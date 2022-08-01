The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including
Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday (The Sun).
Aston Villa will only have to pay just over €10m (£8.67m) to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new head coach as the club remain in talks with the Sporting Lisbon manager (Daily Telegraph).
Liverpool lead the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, with the 17-year-old forward set to become a free agent next summer (Daily Mail).
Manchester City are monitoring Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he helped demolish Liverpool, according to reports (Daily Star).
Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out with Ten Hag, reports suggest (The Sun).
Raphael Varane's hopes of going to the World Cup have been boosted, with reports the France defender will be available for selection next month (Daily Mirror).
Lionel Messi could make his 1,000th career appearance with Argentina in the World Cup final - and fans reckon it is his destiny to lift the trophy (Daily Star).
Kylian Mbappe's PSG mega-contract will see the forward earn over £547m in three years, according to reports (Daily Mail).
Thomas Frank insists he is enjoying life at Brentford despite featuring on Aston Villa's list of possible replacements for Steven Gerrard (Daily Mail).
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in £90m Benfica defender and Manchester United target Antonio Silva.
Harry Maguire is ready for a Manchester United return to boost his England World Cup prospects (The Sun).
Tottenham could make a bid for Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, reports suggest (The Sun).
