Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday (The Sun).

Aston Villa will only have to pay just over €10m (£8.67m) to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new head coach as the club remain in talks with the Sporting Lisbon manager (Daily Telegraph).

Liverpool lead the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, with the 17-year-old forward set to become a free agent next summer (Daily Mail).

Manchester City are monitoring Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he helped demolish Liverpool, according to reports (Daily Star).