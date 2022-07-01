Chelsea are reportedly set to open talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after he was axed by Manchester United (The Sun).

Former teammate Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag has "got what he wanted" after Ronaldo's departure from the club was confirmed (Daily Express).

And it is being reported that the Portuguese mega star's exit will see Manchester United's wage bill slashed by more than 10 per cent and potentially free up money for Erik ten Hag to spend in the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph).

One replacement for United could be PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, with Ten Hag's side leading the race for his signature according to reports (The Sun).

Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal's highest earners (Daily Mail).

Ralph Hasenhuttl is not in the running to become the next Rangers manager as Michael Beale's path to the job he craves became that bit clearer (Daily Record).

Bournemouth are close to appointing Gary O'Neil as their permanent manager, after talks with former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa stalled (Daily Telegraph).

Pep Guardiola is moving closer to agreeing a new two-year contract at Manchester City (Daily Mail).