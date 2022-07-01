Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammates believe he still wants to leave in January (Sun).

January is likely to see Barcelona return with a new bid for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva (Sun).

Newcastle want to sign emerging Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama for £30m (Sun).

Arsenal could send teenage star Marquinhos out on loan in January as they’re keen for him to get game time (Sun).

Brighton want to speak to Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou about their managerial vacancy (Times).

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are likely to be recalled by England boss Gareth Southgate this week (Star).

Reading are close to re-signing former England striker Andy Carroll (Sun).

Blackburn star Adam Wharton wants to stay at the club despite growing interest from the Premier League (Mail).

Rangers youngster Robbie Ure is attracting huge interest, adding urgency to the club’s desire to tie him down to a long-term deal (Scottish Sun).