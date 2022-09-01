Sporting Life
Paper Talk: Wilfried Zaha is being chased by Chelsea

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Wilfried Zaha, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford

By Sporting Life
08:57 · THU September 08, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including news on Wilfried Zaha's Crystal Palace future.

Marcus Rashford will be rewarded with a new Manchester United contract after starting the Erik ten Hag era in sparkling form (Sun).

Free agent former United midfielder Juan Mata looks set to join Galatasaray according to reports in Turkey (Mail).

Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a bumper new deal in an effort to keep him at Selhurst Park beyond the end of the season (Sun).

Chelsea are hopeful they can appoint Graham Potter quickly enough to have him in the dugout at Fulham for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off (Sun).

Miralem Pjanic has left Barcelona to join Indian Super League team Sharjah FC on a free transfer (Sun)

Mikel Arteta says it's untrue 'politics' led to Bernd Leno's Arsenal departure, defending the chances the German keeper was given before ultimately being sold to Fulham (Telegraph).

