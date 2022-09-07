Sporting Life
Wednesday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Antony, Eric Bailly, Pedro Neto

By Sporting Life
09:50 · WED September 07, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including news on Manchester United's newest signing Antony.

Eric Bailly has taken swipe at Manchester United's and what he believes was an indulgence of Harry Maguire. Meanwhile at United, newest signing Antony is involved in a row between rival agents over his £85.5m move from Ajax (Daily Telegraph).

Ajax sporting director Gerry Hamstra has hammered United for the poor timing of £133m double swoop for Lisandro Martinez and Antony (The Sun).

Arsenal reportedly failed with a late bid for ex-City star Ferran Torres, and were left frustrated left frustrated as a late move for Pedro Neto was scuppered by Nottingham Forest (The Sun).

Steven Alzate is in talks with Standard Liege over a season-long loan from Brighton (Daily Telegraph).

Jules Kounde has admitted the influential role Barcelona manager Xavi had in his decision to join the Catalan giants this summer (The Athletic).

