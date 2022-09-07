Eric Bailly has taken swipe at Manchester United's and what he believes was an indulgence of Harry Maguire. Meanwhile at United, newest signing Antony is involved in a row between rival agents over his £85.5m move from Ajax (Daily Telegraph).

Ajax sporting director Gerry Hamstra has hammered United for the poor timing of £133m double swoop for Lisandro Martinez and Antony (The Sun).

Arsenal reportedly failed with a late bid for ex-City star Ferran Torres, and were left frustrated left frustrated as a late move for Pedro Neto was scuppered by Nottingham Forest (The Sun).

Steven Alzate is in talks with Standard Liege over a season-long loan from Brighton (Daily Telegraph).

Jules Kounde has admitted the influential role Barcelona manager Xavi had in his decision to join the Catalan giants this summer (The Athletic).