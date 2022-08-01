Sporting Life
Diego Costa Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Diego Costa, Harry Kane, Mason Mount

By Sporting Life
08:47 · TUE September 06, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Wolves' pursuit of free agent Diego Costa.

Wolves are closing in on the signing of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa but are worried he may not receive a work permit (Sun).

Reece James has extended his Chelsea contract until 2028 with the Blues confident his England team-mate Mason Mount will follow suit (Telegraph).

Tottenham centre-back Eric Dier is set for an England recall, putting Harry Maguire's place further under threat (Express).

Bayern Munich don't want England captain Harry Kane to sign a new contract as they prepare to move for the Tottenham striker next summer (Mail).

Sevilla are in talks with former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino (Sun).

Paul Pogba could miss the World Cup with the France and Juventus midfielder set to have a knee operation (Sun).

Brendan Rodgers says he has not asked for assurances from the board amid growing pressure with Leicester bottom of the Premier League (Times).

