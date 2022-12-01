Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou almost joined West Ham on loan on deadline day (Sun).

Crystal Palace have readied a £20m bid for Conor Gallagher should the England midfielder not be a Chelsea regular by January (Sun).

Nuno Tavares has criticised his treatment by Arsenal and says he wants to turn his loan with Marseille into a permanent deal (Mail).

Liverpool's first choice Juventus midfielder was Denis Zakaria, who instead joined Chelsea on loan, before they opted for Arthur Melo (Mail).

Bayern Munich will make an offer for Harry Kane if he doesn't sign a new Tottenham contract according to reports in Germany (Express).

Chelsea will return for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao in January, who has £130m release clause (Express).

Barcelona rejected a £26m bid for former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres from Arsenal on deadline day (Mirror).