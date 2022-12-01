Sporting Life
Paper Talk: Harry Kane to Bayern Munich?

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Conor Gallagher, Ferran Torres

By Sporting Life
12:50 · MON September 05, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Bayern's pursuit of Harry Kane.

Crystal Palace have readied a £20m bid for Conor Gallagher should the England midfielder not be a Chelsea regular by January (Sun).

Everton want to sign Burnley's on-loan Man City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Sun).

Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou almost joined West Ham on loan on deadline day (Sun).

Nuno Tavares has criticised his treatment by Arsenal and says he wants to turn his loan with Marseille into a permanent deal (Mail).

Liverpool's first choice Juventus midfielder was Denis Zakaria, who instead joined Chelsea on loan, before they opted for Arthur Melo (Mail).

Bayern Munich will make an offer for Harry Kane if he doesn't sign a new Tottenham contract according to reports in Germany (Express).

Chelsea will return for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao in January, who has £130m release clause (Express).

Barcelona rejected a £26m bid for former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres from Arsenal on deadline day (Mirror).

Best free agents Ross Barkley

