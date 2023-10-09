Sporting Life
Paper Talk Antonio Conte

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Antonio Conte, Manchester United, Zinedine Zidane

By Sporting Life
10:11 · THU April 06, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports that Chelsea's managerial search has taken another twist.

Chelsea are considering a discussion with Antonio Conte, in what would be another sensational development in their managerial search (The Independent).

Manchester United will invite potential bidders to more talks in the coming days - and insist a sale is still possible (The Sun).

Zinedine Zidane will not become the next Chelsea or Tottenham manager because of his lack of English, according to Emmanuel Petit (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are stepping up efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defensive midfielder Djibril Sow in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £13m (Daily Mirror).

Inter Miami are willing to offer Lionel Messi an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer, although the player's preference is to stay in Europe until the 2024 Copa America in order to try and win the Champions League one last time (The Independent).

The Glazer family are planning to delve deeper into offers for Manchester United as they invite the leading bid contenders for negotiations in the coming days (Daily Telegraph).

Leicester City are considering an experienced caretaker in order to stay in the Premier League, with former manager Martin O'Neill and Rafa Benitez among the names discussed (The Independent).

The Football Association has published which intermediaries were involved in transfers in the last two windows, with Unique Sports Group (USG) the leading agency for transactions across the divisions (Daily Telegraph).

England captain Leah Williamson with the Euros trophy
ALSO READ: Our best bets and preview of the Women's Finalissima between England and Brazil

