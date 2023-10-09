Chelsea are considering a discussion with Antonio Conte, in what would be another sensational development in their managerial search (The Independent).

Manchester United will invite potential bidders to more talks in the coming days - and insist a sale is still possible (The Sun).

Zinedine Zidane will not become the next Chelsea or Tottenham manager because of his lack of English, according to Emmanuel Petit (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are stepping up efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defensive midfielder Djibril Sow in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £13m (Daily Mirror).

Inter Miami are willing to offer Lionel Messi an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer, although the player's preference is to stay in Europe until the 2024 Copa America in order to try and win the Champions League one last time (The Independent).