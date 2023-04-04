The Lionesses meet Brazil at Wembley in the Women's Finalissima. Tom Carnduff is backing the hosts to shine in front of the home crowd.

It's all focus on the World Cup for Sarina Wiegman's European champions, but a contest with Brazil at Wembley provides ideal competitive preparation ahead of the summer tournament. The Finalissima follows on from the men's edition played between Italy and Argentina at the same venue last summer, although this one is far more one-sided in the eyes of the bookmakers. Englnad take clear favouritism across the board and that's hardly a surprise considering their dominant form under Wiegman's guidance. It should be yet more success at the national stadium for the Lionesses.

This fixture combined with a friendly against Australia next week gives England an ideal level of preparation for the World Cup. Good opposition but games they should win, even if it's still a couple of months before they kick-off against Haiti in Brisbane. It's also worth noting that these two sides may well meet at the quarter-finals stage of the tournament. We'd expect France to win Group F and England to top Group D, putting Brazil on the same path as the Lionesses. The South Americans would have to see off Germany in the round of 16 to make that happen, a tough ask, but it further underlines the need for both a positive result and performance for Wiegman in case this becomes the first of two meetings across the next few months. In terms of the squad for this one, England will be without Millie Bright who has withdrawn through injury, she's replaced by Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, while the big news from the Brazil camp is that the legendary Marta has had to drop out despite recently recovering from ACL damage.

The announcement from England reminded us of the strength they possess throughout, but particularly in the attacking positions. Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo are enjoying great seasons in front of goal, while Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly continue to create. Lauren Hemp remains a star for City even if it doesn't lead to as many goal involvements as those named alongside her. The Lionesses' scored 12 across their three Arnold Clark Cup fixtures back in February, and even if this is a tougher level of opposition, it's worth backing them to score a few in front of a capacity home crowd. At 11/8, ENGLAND TO SCORE 3+ GOALS looks the most appealing play of the game. CLICK HERE to back England to score 3+ goals with Sky Bet Wiegman's unbeaten in 29 games at the helm - 25 of those have ended in victory. Unsurprisingly, goals have been a theme throughout.

Backing England to score three of more under Wiegman would have been a winner in 18, a success rate of 62%. It's 64% in competitive fixtures. Teams like Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden are included in this run too, so it's not just been a case of brushing aside inferior opponents by huge margins. While admittedly a simple way to do things, and for nothing more than a pure demonstration of how good they've been with current management, working with just that percentage alone would mean implied probability odds of around 8/13. Brazil are a much better opponent but the Lionesses are an elite level side - they can continue World Cup preparations by lifting the Finalissima trophy in front of a huge Wembley crowd.

England Women v Brazil Women best bets and score prediction 1.5pts England to score 3+ goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: England Women 3-1 Brazil Women (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1700 BST (04/04/23)