Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

West Ham are one of the other sides embroiled in this relegation fight and their game at Villa Park kicks off at the same time so, it’s a huge Sunday at the bottom end of the top flight.

They host Nottingham Forest, the side a point and a place below them in the table making this one a cliched relegation six-pointer.

Tottenham sit 16th in the Premier League on 30 points, two places and a point above the dotted line.

Spurs will come into this one with a spring in their step - which sounds ludicrous given how their season has gone and how the appointment of Igor Tudor started.

They were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, knocked out of the Carabao Cup in October and fell to Villa in the FA Cup third round. And their dismal league form has seen them sleepwalk into the fight for survival.

They have improved a little across the last two games but boy did they need to.

Tudor’s tenure started with four defeats in as many games as they conceded 14 goals to Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League game.

Richarlison snatched a point in the 90th minute at Anfield in their last league outing and Spurs beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in midweek, albeit losing the tie 7-5 on aggregate.

I might be clutching at straws but in a dire season, these results are something to build on.

Tottenham are certainly showing a bit of fight as well - or behaving irrationally - under Tudor picking up 17Y and 1R across his six games.

It’s why the hosts card lines could be worth a look here, something which has been highlighted by Tom Carnduff and Joe Townend’s recent Spurs previews.

The referee appointment could see plenty of cards flashed as well.

Michael Oliver has the whistle. He’s averaged fewer than three cards a game in the top flight this season but has dished out 17Y and 1R across his last four appearances.

The pressure is another factor which points towards violence and with both sides in European action in midweek, there could be some heavy legs out there.