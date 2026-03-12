Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt Liverpool to win and over 3.5 goals at 13/8 (General) 1pt Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 17/10 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 2pts Over 2.5 Tottenham cards at 6/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Over 4.5 Tottenham cards at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.25pt Over 5.5 Tottenham cards at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.25pt Over 6.5 Tottenham cards at 50/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Liverpool are generally 1/3 to win on Sunday and can you really blame the bookies? Igor Tudor remains the Tottenham manager - for now at least. His four-game spell has been an unmitigated disaster that plunged new depths in midweek as Spurs fell 4-0 down inside 22 minutes away to Atletico Madrid before eventually losing 5-2. Most shockingly, that wasn't even the biggest story of the night.

Tudor must go before it's too late Tudor's reversal of his bizarre decision to drop Guglielmo Vicario for rookie goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky by replacing the latter just 17 minutes (and two calamitous errors) into his Champions League debut was nothing short of astonishing. It's hard not to believe at this point that the Tottenham hierarchy know they have made a serious error, but are waiting until after Sunday's trip to Liverpool and the second leg against Atleti before making a further managerial change. There is the possibility the Croat will be given the opportunity to lead the team in a potentially season-defining home match against Nottingham Forest on March 22, especially as Spurs then have a three-week gap until their next fixture, which may give another new coach chance at least some chance to get a grip of things.

Ultimately this is all conjecture. A longwinded way of saying there is no reason to believe Sunday won't be just as ugly for a club at its lowest ebb in a generation. Backing LIVERPOOL TO WIN & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 17/10, then, is a sensible place to start. There have been 19 goals scored in Tudor's opening four matches, with Spurs scoring in all of those defeats. Tottenham have only failed to find the net once in their last 14 matches, and that came at Old Trafford when they were down to 10 men after just 29 minutes. Spurs have also conceded at least twice in all of their last nine league matches, and in 11 of their last 13 in all competitions. I also like the 11/8 about LIVERPOOL TO WIN & OVER 3.5 GOALS preferring to hedge on the basis it would be no shock if Tottenham were to produce an utterly limp attacking display. Liverpool could very well cover this line on their own having scored 19 times in their last five games at Anfield - beating Qarabag 6-0, Newcastle 4-1, Brighton 3-0, and West Ham 5-2, and losing 2-1 to Manchester City - but defensively they have also been far from secure, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last four games.

Hothead captain Cristian Romero is back for Spurs