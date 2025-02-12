Tottenham vs Manchester United tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 11/1 Tottenham to win

It's a mystery how Manchester United have lost only two of their nine matches in 2025, winning five and drawing away to both Liverpool and Arsenal - beating the latter on penalties despite playing an hour with 10 men. Begrudgingly, I will give Ruben Amorim some credit. His team have shown a determination that had previously been lacking. All five of their victories have come via goals in the final half-hour of matches, with four of those match-winning moments delivered in the final 12 minutes and three in stoppage time. Twice they've had to come from behind to win. But United have also been particularly fortunate.

Harry Maguire appeared to be offside for his 90+3' winning goal for Man United vs. Leicester.



VAR isn't used in the fourth round of the FA Cup. pic.twitter.com/6NGPbMJZtc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 7, 2025

An obvious offside was missed last weekend that allowed Harry Maguire to get them out of jail against Leicester, Jack Butland bizarrely punched the ball into his own net for Rangers, and only a fortunate ricochet allowed Amad Diallo to turn the game on its head with eight minutes to play at home to a Southampton team on track to be the worst in Premier League history. The old adage that it's a good sign to be picking up results when not playing well only works when we're talking about a good team. United are not that. What we should be asking is, how much longer can they keep getting away with it?

Sunday's fixture will move Tottenham to just a game shy of the entire number of matches they played last season. Having had a full week's rest since losing at Villa Park, with another six days until their next outing and with hope that a fair few of their injured players could be back available, I'm prepared to back a HOME WIN. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham with Sky Bet Amidst the unrelenting negative coverage there has been just enough encouragement over the last month, with unlikely wins at home to Liverpool and away at Brentford, a one-goal defeat at Arsenal and six goals scored across vital Europa League victories against Hoffenheim and Elfsborg. Only in late December did these teams meet in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with Spurs running United ragged to race into a 3-0 lead only to make life difficult for themselves via some terrible errors from stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Dominic Solanke and James Maddison will be missing from the TOTTENHAM XI that went off at 23/20 TO WIN that night, but others have returned to fitness which makes 6/4 very much worth taking.

Ticking timebomb Bergvall

As expected, Postecoglou's pursuit of more energy and aggression in midfield saw him drop Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma to start teenager LUCAS BERGVALL last weekend, who was duly SHOWN A CARD at 10/3 as we'd hoped he would be. The over exuberant Swede was at his borderline out of control best at Villa Park, attempting five TACKLES and committing four fouls on his way to collecting an eighth booking in 16 appearances, a record made all the more remarkable by the fact he has started only nine of those games. Across that period he has been booked every 126 minutes, so at 19/5 to be carded against United, it's quite the no-brainer.

We should also keep faith that it's surely an inevitability Bergvall will soon be punished for his ill discipline - as he should have been against Liverpool in December - and be SENT OFF, with the 50/1 available also a fair amount bigger than a week ago. CLICK HERE to back Bergvall to be sent off with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Bergvall to be shown a card with Sky Bet His fouls line looks to have been priced about right, but TACKLES are another way in with all of 3+, 4+ and 5+ worthwhile at respective evens, 5/2 and 11/2 with bet365. Six of his 12 starts this season have seen him hit the bottom line, with most of the failures being in limp Spurs' performances - unlikely to be the case on Sunday. Twice this season, away at Arsenal and Hoffenheim, he's hit that top line.

Team news