Holders Liverpool put Tottenham to the sword to reach Carabao Cup final

The Netherlands international’s 10 goals in his last 10 games at Anfield was his fifth in five maych in this competition and his League Cup career haul of nine is the most of any player in the squad.

But everyone plays second fiddle to Mohamed Salah and his 26th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot proved the decisive one, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk further adding to Spurs’ pain and send head coach Arne Slot into a cup final during his first season.

His predecessor Jurgen Klopp achieved the same, only to lose to Manchester City, but next month Liverpool will be firm favourites against Newcastle, who have not won a domestic trophy for 70 years despite reaching two of the last three Carabao Cup finals.

Tottenham’s one-goal advantage actually worked against them as manager Ange Postecoglou, under scrutiny due to their poor performance in the Premier League, opted to attempt to defend, but the tactic of sitting deep patently did not work as they found themselves giving up a massive amount of possession which put them under huge pressure.

It was a dangerous strategy on a ground where they have not kept a clean sheet for 13 years and new signing Kevin Danso, on loan from Lens, had a baptism of fire up against the recalled Darwin Nunez.

It was also not the night for goalkeeper Anton Kinsky, who impressed on debut in the first leg, to look unconvincing under crosses, despite making a couple of good saves.

A patched-up Spurs looked like they did not know how to handle the occasion, but former Everton forward Richarlison’s idea to engage in argy-bargy with Van Dijk seemed the least advisable.

The Brazil international went down when the Liverpool captain’s arm connected with his neck and while it raised the temperature, it misdirected Richarlison’s focus and his role as pantomime villain ended with injury on the stroke of half-time.

By then, Liverpool were level and Anfield was sensing blood in the water after Salah fired into the grateful arms of Kinsky, had another deflected wide, while Danso blocked Gakpo’s effort and Nunez headed straight at the goalkeeper.

Szoboszlai’s angled shot beat Kinsky, but the offside flag only denied the inevitable.

Curtis Jones lost the ball midway inside Spurs’ half, but Szoboszlai forced Yves Bissouma to give it straight back and when Salah crossed with the outside of the left foot cross, Gakpo smashed home a half-volley for his 16th goal of the season – equalling last season’s tally.

Kinsky tipped Salah’s bouncing volley over before Spurs’ deadline-day signing on loan from Bayern Munich Mathys Tel replaced Richarlison, but he was entering a maelstrom.

Early in the second half, Szoboszlai’s glancing header was only just clawed out on the line by Kinsky, who then brought down Nunez for the 51st-minute penalty.

Djed Spence lost possession 15 yards outside of his own penalty area and Salah sent Nunez free only to be brought down by the Czech goalkeeper.

Kinsky dived low to his left, but Salah had placed an unstoppable spot-kick into the top-left corner.

Spurs now had to go for a goal, but the gear change was too much for them and they were just picked off, with Nunez stabbing a shot into the side-netting after some Conor Bradley trickery and Ryan Gravenberch hit a post.

When Szoboszlai poked a third past Kinsky after more good work by advanced right-back Bradley, the visitors were broken.

Son Heung-min crashed an effort against the crossbar – the closest Spurs came having failed to register a shot on target – but Van Dijk displayed Liverpool’s ability to almost score at will by heading home a corner.