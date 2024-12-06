Tottenham vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Pressure is mounting for Ange Postecoglou after Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. The attack minded manager insists he usually wins trophies in his second season but his side are already out of the title race. Tottenham currently sit in 10th and are as close to Southampton in 20th as they are to leaders Liverpool (15 points).

The loss on the South Coast was their seventh of the season and third across their last six as they have taken just four points from the last 12 on offer domestically from games with the Cherries, Fulham, Ipswich and Manchester City. Chelsea have only lost four times all season, their last was in October, and since then they have won five of their seven games. They are rightful favourites on Sunday.

What are the best bets? Over 2.5 goals is priced at 1/3 with Sky Bet which implies a 75% chance of at least three goals being scored in North London. I’m not so sure though, not at those prices. Enzo Maresca said he would trade the Blues' chaos for control and control certainly looks like it has been coached into this side.

Excluding a couple of crazy games at the beginning of the season (6-2 Wolves and 4-2 Brighton), the Blues have been measured. There has to be an asterisk around the 5-1 win over Southampton in midweek as well. For one, it’s Southampton, and they only had 10 men. Aside from those three results, five of the Blues' other 11 games have seen under 2.5 goals click and all 11 have seen UNDER 3.5 GOALS which is the bet at 10/11. CLICK HERE to back under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet

Team news Tottenham have a shortage in central defence. Ben Davies became the latest in the treatment room joining Micky van de Ven (thigh) and Christian Romero (toe). The latter may make Sunday’s game but if not young midfielder Archie Gray may be forced to fill in defence.

Micky van de Ven suffered an injury against Manchester City

Spurs are also without Rodrigo Bentancur, Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Wilson Odobert. Chelsea will be without Wesley Fofana and Reece James. Maresca should opt to bring Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson back into the starting line up, replacing Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson