An out of sorts Tottenham host League One Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 1pt Both Teams to Score at 6/4 (William Hill) 1pt Clement Lenglet to score anytime at 10/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Despite beating Crystal Palace 4-0 in midweek, I'm not ready to jump on the 'Tottenham are back' bandwagon, as their defensive issues in particular have plagued Antonio Conte's side over a large sample size - pretty much all season long. They have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions, shipping multiple goals in eight of those contests. In fact, over the course of the season, Conte's side have managed just seven shutouts in 25 attempts, not something you expect to see from a side led by the experienced Italian coach. Across league and European outings they have shipped an average of 1.26 xGA per game, a figure well down on last season's effort under Conte (1.07). They are conceding more chances, and thus, more goals this season, and I don't expect that to change against an inferior opponent in the FA Cup.

In fact, there is every chance Conte rings the changes for this game against a now-manager-less Portsmouth, who parted company with Danny Cowley in midweek, which only increases my thinking that Spurs' defensive issues will continue here and that their League One visitors can get on the scoresheet. Pompey have been in poor form which has led to the sacking of Cowley, but that may just come at a good time for this game, with the interim, or if the appoint someone by Saturday, new coach seeing this as a free-hit, a chance to have a go and potentially try out new things, which could see a more attack-minded and relaxed approach. Portsmouth's players will also be looking to impress, so we can expect them to raise their game for a number of reasons heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs' quality in forward areas should see them score a couple against the team two divisions below them, meaning the value lies in backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a huge 6/4 price. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet This bet is firmly based around Spurs' defensive problems, and it's worth noting that Conte's side conceded in this round last season when hosting Portsmouth's fellow League One side Morecambe.

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: BBC Red Button or iPlayer Tottenham 1/10 | Draw 8/1 | Portsmouth 22/1

A longer price I like the look of, should he play, is for CLEMENT LENGLET TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Clement Lenglet to score anytime with Sky Bet This bet is down to two things. Firstly, Portsmouth rank as the seventh worst team in League One based on expected goals against (xGA) from set-pieces. And secondly, We know that set-pieces are a strength for Spurs, thanks to Liam Kelly's analysis, with their appointment of set-piece guru Gianno Vio proving to be a smart one. They lead the Premier League in expected goal difference (xGD) from dead-ball situations, so it is clearly a strength taking on a weakness in this game. Why Lenglet? Well he has averaged the most xG per 95 minutes of any Spurs defender (0.09) who is likely to be a target from a set-piece across Premier League and Champions League games this term. He has one goal to his name, which came against Marseille, and whether by choice or force, Lenglet has started all of Spurs last seven games across all competitions - even the 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup - so his chances of being in from the off appear strong. If he doesn't start, Davinson Sanchez and/or Eric Dier will likely feature, and while both average fewer xG/95 than Lenglet, the theory of a Spurs strength vs Pompey weakness still stands, so they would be good options if the Frenchman is absent.

Tottenham v Portsmouth best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score at 27/20 (Ladbrokes)

1pt Clement Lenglet to score anytime at 10/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Score prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Portsmouth (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 0900 GMT (05/01/23)