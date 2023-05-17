Brentford look a big price against an out of sorts Tottenham in the Premier League. James Cantrill picks out a best bets.
2pts Brentford win/ double chance at 21/20 (10Bet)
It has been another textbook Tottenham season, having promised so much, it looks to be petering out into another trophyless campaign.
Their best chance of silverware looked to be the FA Cup. Antonio Conte, then the manager, shuffled his deck at Bramall Lane, resting Harry Kane amongst others, and subsequently lost 1-0.
Spurs have only won two since that trip to South Yorkshire. They have had three different managers since and have slumped to seventh in the table, nine points off the Champions League qualification, having gone into March in fourth.
Oh, they also look set to lose their biggest asset in the summer, it is quite a quandary.
A leaky defence is the main reason Tottenham are averaging a little over a point a game.
Since Conte’s exit, they have conceded 19 goals in eight games, a tally only Southampton and Leeds can best over that period, the former has been relegated and the latter could be.
BRENTFORD looks a bet WIN/ DOUBLE CHANCE at a shade over even money.
A wobble at the start of spring ended their European hopes but it should not take the gloss of an impressive season.
The Bees only won one game over a period of seven, losing three, but have since picked up.
Thomas Frank’s side have won three of their last four, losing at Anfield.
The trip to North London will not intimate the Bee’s, who have already taken a point off Spurs local rivals at the Emirates, three at Stamford Bridge and another three at the Etihad.
Score prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct at 1405 BST (17/05/23)
