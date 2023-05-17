It has been another textbook Tottenham season, having promised so much, it looks to be petering out into another trophyless campaign.

Their best chance of silverware looked to be the FA Cup. Antonio Conte, then the manager, shuffled his deck at Bramall Lane, resting Harry Kane amongst others, and subsequently lost 1-0.

Spurs have only won two since that trip to South Yorkshire. They have had three different managers since and have slumped to seventh in the table, nine points off the Champions League qualification, having gone into March in fourth.

Oh, they also look set to lose their biggest asset in the summer, it is quite a quandary.