Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou - another year of manic ups and downs?

If that’s the case then Tottenham’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton on Sunday is the distillation of what Ange Postecoglou brings to the Premier League, although as his press conferences become increasingly shirty you wouldn’t want to say that to his face.

It certainly isn’t part of the plan. A raging press and high line is supposed to bring control, is supposed to pummel the other team into submission, but ever since the ten-game blitz at the start of his debut season came to an abrupt end the Premier League has looked too savvy for that.

Defeat at the Amex makes it 50 points from the last 35 Premier League games. We are three matches short of a full season of mid-table bobbing defined as much by the slack defending as care-free attacking – but most of all by end-to-end games that are just too volatile to breed confidence in the long-term plan.

The arguments against playing the Postecoglou way, or rather playing the Postecoglou way without the slightest hint of compromise, are well understood. You can perfect Plan A and simply repeat it in Scotland, Japan, and Australia, but at the top of the English game the quality of the opponent demands tinkering and pragmatism, not least because transitional football is so in-vogue across the division.

Everybody wants the opposition to press them and to leave big spaces in behind when the ball turns over. Spurs risk being so obsessed by their own vision they fail to notice it plays into the hands of their opponents.

Those were the arguments last season, anyway, but over the course of seven games in 2024/25 Postecoglou appeared to have successfully countered the reproach – only to see a new problem rear its head.

A rejigged central midfield seems to have sparked Spurs back into life as Dejan Kulusevski, operating as a number ten alongside James Maddison, spreads panic in the opposition midfield. That was the case in the 3-0 win at Manchester United, the 3-1 win against Brentford, and for the first half against Brighton.

At half-time at the Amex, with Spurs looking set for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions, Postecoglou’s midfield change was the only story. But the way they collapsed in the second half was instructive of a brand new concern.