Sergio Regillon was the match winner for Tottenham as they beat Leeds
Sergio Regillon was the match winner for Tottenham as they beat Leeds

Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Sergio Reguilon's goal gives Spurs a come from behind win

By Sporting Life
18:40 · SUN November 21, 2021

Sergio Reguilon scores the winner for Tottenham as they come from behind to beat Leeds on Sunday.

After going behind through Dan James's goal, Spurs fought back to give Antonio Conte his first league win as Spurs manager.

Leeds, who looked the more livelier team in the first half, took a deserved lead into the break thanks to James, who tapped home Jack Harrison's cross.

It took Spurs just 13 minutes in the second half to pull level thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojberg's left-footed strike, and just 11 minutes later Conte's side took the lead.

Sign up or login for exclusive betting tips via Members Extra

A deflected free-kick struck the post and trickled to the six-yard line, with it being Sergio Reguilon who reacted the quickest to tap home.

The win moves Spurs up to seventh in the table, above Manchester United, while Leeds remain fourth from bottom having collected just 11 points from 12 games this season.

Spurs turn their attentions to an away game in Slovenia in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, while Leeds travel to Brighton next Saturday.

Sporting Life followers picked up a nice winner on the game too, with Tom Carnduff tipping up Leeds to have 13+ shots at 6/5.

