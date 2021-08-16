After going behind through Dan James's goal, Spurs fought back to give Antonio Conte his first league win as Spurs manager.

Leeds, who looked the more livelier team in the first half, took a deserved lead into the break thanks to James, who tapped home Jack Harrison's cross.

It took Spurs just 13 minutes in the second half to pull level thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojberg's left-footed strike, and just 11 minutes later Conte's side took the lead.