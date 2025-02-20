The corners tour of the continent continues to deliver mixed results, although it was a profitable column last time out. It's actually more enjoyable I find; more interesting. The opportunities delivered from markets in different countries have thrown up some interesting prices. Germany and Scotland were the happy hunting grounds last weekend and there is some interest in a return. After all, the value remains. As previously stated when explaining the more corners-focused approach, I was going to do it for a few weeks to see if it was a long-term route to some profit. We're still a couple of weeks into it. No changes on that yet. We begin with action from France and Germany on Friday night.

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix

Home 23/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 21/10 Friday's Bundesliga action sees European hopefuls Freiburg host a Werder Bremen side who have struggled for consistency. Having won their final three games before the winter break, it's one win in seven for Bremen since but the games have been filled with GOALS at least. OVER 2.5 has been a winner in five of those seven contests and 4/5 is available on a repeat happening here. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet The Bundesliga has a reputation for being a high-scoring league anyway so it will always catch the eye when a price as big as this is available on three or more goals coming in a game. This season, it's been a winner in eight of Freiburg's ten games in front of their own supporters but they still sit seventh overall in this metric on a goals per game average rate. Only Holstein Kiel have seen it landing in more away games (11 from 11) than Bremen (eight from 11) - that includes all three since the winter break. Excluding the away trip to Bayern Munich, Bremen have posted at least 1.00 expected goals (xG) worth of chances in all six games from the start of January onwards. That's naturally led to goals and I'll back that to continue happening on Friday night.

It's no surprise then that their corner statistics have been impacted by the Sampaoli spell. Stéphan had his side averaging 6.40 corners taken per game whereas it dropped to 3.38 with Sampaoli. As for Reims' contribution, they took six corners in a recent trip to Lyon under Samba Diawara's caretaker guidance with 40 crosses attempted across the two league games with him in charge. At the prices and with the current managerial situations, I'll gamble on the corner count going high.

Rotherham vs Barnsley Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 13/8 A South Yorkshire derby to kick off Saturday's action in Sky Bet League One and two sides who haven't met their pre-season expectations. The visitors Barnsley are 11th in the League One table, ten points adrift of the play-offs, while Rotherham's position in 14th is a far cry from the potential promotion push some were fancying given their summer additions. In what is a tricky game to call, I'll side with the 7/4 available on OVER 11.5 CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Over 11.5 corners with Sky Bet This game presents us with two sides who look to cross the ball often. Rotherham sit top of the entire EFL for average crosses attempted per game (24.58) while Barnsley are 16th of 72 with 21.29.

It's partly why 61% of the visitors' league games this season have seen the corner count hit double figures. In Rotherham's home games it's 40% but that's often down to their opponents not contributing. Rotherham rank high in the league for attacks down their left flank; Barnsley rank high for attacks down the right. Expect to see plenty of action on that side of the pitch. Game state could well come into play here too and at the prices available, it's worth backing.