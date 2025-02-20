Football betting tips: EFL, Bundesliga, Ligue 1
Friday
2pts Over 2.5 goals in Freiburg vs Werder Bremen (19:30) at 4/5 (General)
1pt Over 11.5 corners in Rennes vs Reims (19:45) at 16/5 (BoyleSports)
Saturday
1pt Over 11.5 corners in Rotherham vs Barnsley (12:30) at 7/4 (Sky Bet)
Further tips to follow...
The corners tour of the continent continues to deliver mixed results, although it was a profitable column last time out.
It's actually more enjoyable I find; more interesting. The opportunities delivered from markets in different countries have thrown up some interesting prices.
Germany and Scotland were the happy hunting grounds last weekend and there is some interest in a return. After all, the value remains.
As previously stated when explaining the more corners-focused approach, I was going to do it for a few weeks to see if it was a long-term route to some profit.
We're still a couple of weeks into it. No changes on that yet. We begin with action from France and Germany on Friday night.
Freiburg vs Werder Bremen
- Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday
- TV: Sky Sports Mix
- Home 23/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 21/10
Friday's Bundesliga action sees European hopefuls Freiburg host a Werder Bremen side who have struggled for consistency.
Having won their final three games before the winter break, it's one win in seven for Bremen since but the games have been filled with GOALS at least.
OVER 2.5 has been a winner in five of those seven contests and 4/5 is available on a repeat happening here.
The Bundesliga has a reputation for being a high-scoring league anyway so it will always catch the eye when a price as big as this is available on three or more goals coming in a game.
This season, it's been a winner in eight of Freiburg's ten games in front of their own supporters but they still sit seventh overall in this metric on a goals per game average rate.
Only Holstein Kiel have seen it landing in more away games (11 from 11) than Bremen (eight from 11) - that includes all three since the winter break.
Excluding the away trip to Bayern Munich, Bremen have posted at least 1.00 expected goals (xG) worth of chances in all six games from the start of January onwards.
That's naturally led to goals and I'll back that to continue happening on Friday night.
Rennes vs Reims
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday
- Home 4/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 10/3
A rare trip into the French top-flight but one which has got me intrigued by the value on offer.
Rennes host Reims in a true lower mid-table clash. The hosts sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table, the visitors 14th, and both still have a chance of dropping down a division.
I fancy a play on the 3/1 and above for the match to see OVER 11.5 CORNERS.
In the three games under Habib Beye - the former Aston Villa, Doncaster and Newcastle man appointed at the end of January - Rennes have taken at least four corners in each.
They've attempted more crosses too. The 18.33 average across those outings with Beye at the helm would rank them seventh overall across the league in this category.
In Rennes' eight league games under Jorge Sampaoli, the average crossing figure stood at 14.88. With Julien Stéphan, it was 17.70.
It's no surprise then that their corner statistics have been impacted by the Sampaoli spell. Stéphan had his side averaging 6.40 corners taken per game whereas it dropped to 3.38 with Sampaoli.
As for Reims' contribution, they took six corners in a recent trip to Lyon under Samba Diawara's caretaker guidance with 40 crosses attempted across the two league games with him in charge.
At the prices and with the current managerial situations, I'll gamble on the corner count going high.
Rotherham vs Barnsley
- Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 13/8
A South Yorkshire derby to kick off Saturday's action in Sky Bet League One and two sides who haven't met their pre-season expectations.
The visitors Barnsley are 11th in the League One table, ten points adrift of the play-offs, while Rotherham's position in 14th is a far cry from the potential promotion push some were fancying given their summer additions.
In what is a tricky game to call, I'll side with the 7/4 available on OVER 11.5 CORNERS.
This game presents us with two sides who look to cross the ball often. Rotherham sit top of the entire EFL for average crosses attempted per game (24.58) while Barnsley are 16th of 72 with 21.29.
It's partly why 61% of the visitors' league games this season have seen the corner count hit double figures. In Rotherham's home games it's 40% but that's often down to their opponents not contributing.
Rotherham rank high in the league for attacks down their left flank; Barnsley rank high for attacks down the right. Expect to see plenty of action on that side of the pitch.
Game state could well come into play here too and at the prices available, it's worth backing.
Odds correct at 1620 GMT (20/02/25) unless otherwise stated
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.