Football betting tips: EFL, Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga Friday 1pt Over 2.5 goals & Over 11.5 corners in Magdeburg vs Köln (17:30) at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Saturday 1pt Bobby Thomas to score anytime in Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry (15:00) at 14/1 (bet365) 1pt Over 11.5 corners in Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich (17:30) at 3/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sunday 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Teplice vs Plzen (14:30) at 5/4 (General) 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Austria Wien vs Rapid Wien (16:00) at 7/5 (General)

The midweek football helped me to gain back a bit of enthusiasm for the game. The final few moments of Everton's clash with Liverpool - an entertaining contest with plenty of action already - followed by the full-time scenes will be remembered for a while. James Tarkowski, a centre-back, sprinting forward to volley a last-minute equaliser into the top corner was a sight to behold. And then Abdoulaye Doucouré celebrates in front of the Liverpool fans. Good behaviour. Curtis Jones takes exception and it all kicks off. Good behaviour again. They're both sent off, Liverpool boss Arne Slot is sent off. We might, maybe just might, have our game back. "TheSE aRe ScEneS NOboDy LiKeS tO seE". Shut up. We all do. Stop lying. Will this weekend's action match that pure entertainment value? Errr, probably not. Shame. Nevertheless, there's a good bit of value floating around the leagues. A similar approach to last week's edition features here. Let's get into it.

Magdeburg vs Köln Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Friday

Home 7/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 6/4 Magdeburg may well be the most fascinating team in Europe this season. Why? Well their promotion hopes are underpinned by an unusual method of gaining points. They are absolutely hopeless at home. They may well sit fourth in the table - and they have been higher previously - but they are second-bottom of the home standings. Played ten, won none, drawn seven. Seven points gained from a possible 30 in front of your own supporters. No surprise then to see they've picked up the most of any team by far in games on the road. The positive for the Magdeburg season ticket holders who are otherwise in disbelief is that the games have been entertaining watches at least. Half of them have seen at least four goals scored.

Taking the 13/5 on OVER 2.5 GOALS AND OVER 11.5 CORNERS when league-leading Köln are in town on Friday is certainly an interesting bet. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals & Over 11.5 corners with Sky Bet Backing this as a double has been a winner in 40% of Magdeburg's home games this season. Given their poor record, they take a lot of corners as they chase ways back into games. The Over 11.5 corners element has been a winner in 80%. Magdeburg themselves have hit double figures for corners taken in 50% - 'winning' the corner count in 70%. Köln may be tighter defensively than other sides, particularly on the road, but three or more goals have arrived in half of their away games - three of their 1-0 successes have been against those currently 13th or below. The corners element is more than fine to take as a single at around the 6/5 marker, but I'll squeeze extra value out of it by adding in the goals. Oh and this was a winner when these sides last met too, which, unsurprisingly, ended in a Magdeburg victory.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 29/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 17/10 Into the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday and a game which sees Frank Lampard's Coventry City™️ travel to take on Sheffield Wednesday in a battle between two play-off hopefuls. The Sky Blues' upturn in form and results isn't a particularly surprise because they were wasteful in front of goal under Mark Robins earlier in the season - it was a matter of time before the fortunes turned. One area they have improved on under Lampard though is attacking set-pieces. They rank among the league's best. The 0.43 expected goals (xG) they create on a per game average would rank them second to only Millwall across the course of a season. The 1.13 shots after set-pieces puts them fourth while big chances created sees them fifth. They scored from a set-piece in the midweek win over QPR.

BOBBY THOMAS grabbed that goal and the 14/1 for the centre-back to SCORE ANYTIME again in this game is certainly eye-catching given Wednesday's set-piece defending issues. CLICK HERE to back Bobby Thomas to score anytime with Sky Bet The Owls are averaging a concerning, and crucially league-leading, 0.51 expected goals against (xGA) from corners and free-kicks this season. It's no shock then to see they have conceded a league-high 17 goals from set-pieces - that's two clear of Watford who rank second. Thomas has now posted at least one shot in each of his last three league outings too. In a game which could actually go either way, I'll side with a goalscorer at a huge price.

The thing with Bayern is that their opponents are just not good enough to be competitive. They are also a team which have lost just one of their ten away games. But they now go to a Leverkusen side who have scored first in seven of their home contests. The game state becomes an intriguing factor should that happen. There is also the fact that anything less than three points is no good for the hosts. They either take the lead and Bayern go on the attack or they have to force the issue should the scoreline not be in their favour. These two sides are tied-third for average crosses attempted per 90 so the styles are there as well. It's no surprise 16 corners were taken when they last met. We don't even need a repeat for this to be a winner but we'll side with 12+ as the best bet.

Teplice vs Plzen Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Sunday

Home 13/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 17/20 Back over to Czechia, where last weekend's corner mission fell short but only by a matter of inches. Games which were backed to see 11 or more corners hit double figures but couldn't get over the required line. Still, it offers encouragement on the approach, so much so that I'm happy to target it again. Sunday's game to focus on sees Teplice hosting Plzen where OVER 10.5 CORNERS is the bet. Teplice have seen this being a winning pick in half of their ten home games this season while the same applies to Plzen's ten on the road. Style plays a part in this, as does the game state. Plzen sit third for average crosses attempted per game in the Czech top-flight while Teplice are fifth. That inevitably leads to some of those efforts being deflected behind resulting in corners. What's interesting here is that potential game state which comes into play. Teplice have scored the first goal in seven of their 10 at home despite sitting 13th from 16 in the table. For Plzen, they've only got the first goal in half of their contests on the road. Should the hosts score first with a couple of corners already on their tally, it could throw the game wide open. Even without that, the potential remains for a high corner count. At an odds-against price, siding with 11 or more provides appeal.

Austria Wien vs Rapid Wien Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 17/10 Sunday afternoon presents us with a Vienna derby in Austria, with visitors Rapid Wien looking to stop rivals Austria Wien from closing the gap on Sturm Graz at the top. Rapid were deserved winners when these sides last met at the end of September and they'll be looking to go three-in-a-row here. Far easier said than done. Austria Wien are the league's best home side with seven wins and a draw across their eight outings so far. The only side to leave with something being the previously mentioned league leaders. What both sides have demonstrated throughout the course of the season is a clear preference to use their width and that makes the 7/5 on OVER 10.5 CORNERS worth backing. These two lead the crossing metrics in the Austrian Bundesliga by a healthy margin. Austria Wien's 397 equates to a per 90 average of 23.4 while Rapid's 380 is 22.4.

Sitting in third in this area is Graz who are in 337 - a considerable amount behind the two sides from Vienna. It's partly why 62% of Austria Wien's home games this season have seen the corner count hit double figures; the same number applying to Rapid's contests on the road. I'm not too concerned with it being a losing pick if you backed it in both games they played in last weekend, the match-up looks good this time around. As strong as the hosts have been in front of their own fans, they've only grabbed the first goal in half of those games. Should Rapid take the lead, it presents an interesting dynamic. Even if it's the other way, the reliance of both teams on their width should see this used as a method to find a way back in. Let's hope that leads to corners being taken.