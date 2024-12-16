You'd have done well to pick out a winning accumulator over the weekend.

Is it a case of too little, too late for the Saints I wonder? After 16 games, they sit on five points, already nine adrift of safety. On a points-per-game basis, Southampton are currently on for 11.88 points. Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is the favourite for the, erm, role, while Wolves are expected to appoint Vitor Pereira this week. All change, with more likely to come. A chaotic weekend presents some good talking points and I've tried to cut it down to five for this edition of the Notebook.

Chance after chance Brighton will be bitterly disappointed with their performance in a 3-1 defeat to rivals Crystal Palace. A comical own goal was the only way they could break through; that came at 3-0 with the game over anyway, too. One positive was the creativity of Kaoru Mitoma who has been creating plenty for his team-mates in recent weeks.

The winger provided a season-high four chances on Sunday, meaning that three of his last four games have seen at least three. Despite this, no assists have arrived across this period. Game state played a part in this but he's someone worth backing in the assists markets in weeks to come. Brighton travel to West Ham next before hosting a Brentford side who struggle away. While their form hasn't been the best, Mitoma has tried to play his part.

Take a shot Chelsea kept the pressure on Liverpool in the title race with a comfortable enough 2-1 victory over Brentford in Sunday's late, late kick-off. The Blues had 26 shots to Brentford's nine but only one of the Bees' came in the first half. They only had more when were chasing the game. One of those who saw plenty of opportunities was Noni Madueke who finished the game with seven shots, two of which were on target.

The most eye-catching element of this is that it is by no means the first time he's done it this season. It's the third occasion in the league where he's had seven efforts. All of his previous four starts have delivered at least three shots, with a goal coming in the 5-1 hammering of Southampton a few weeks ago. With Everton, Fulham and Ipswich to come in their next three league games, the high shot lines are worth looking at for Madueke.

One to tackle Elliot Anderson was someone discussed in last week's edition of the Notebook but that was a focus on his attacking output. That remains true in terms of chances created yet his defensive work-rate has been excellent since switching back to a deeper midfield role. He finished Saturday's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa with a season-high seven completed tackles, following on from the six in the win over Manchester United.

Nuno Espirito Santo has a Forest squad that can adjust to different roles and there is every chance Anderson returns to a wide position or is pushed further forward once again. But with competitive games coming in the form of a trip to Brentford and hosting Tottenham around the Christmas period, I'll be keeping a close eye on the Forest starting line-up when it's announced. If Anderson is in the defensive role again, there's every chance he can hit a high tackles line in both fixtures.

United's set-piece problems It was a memorable win out of nothing for Manchester United at the weekend, with two late goals securing victory over Manchester City. City's goal came from a corner, though, which continues a problem trend since Ruben Amorim's arrival. Over the most recent five game periods in the Premier League, no side has conceded a higher xGA figure from set-pieces than United.

On a per game average it's working out at a considerable, or concerning depending how you view it, 0.70 xGA. It's a considerable jump up from the 0.38 xGA per game they were conceding from corners and free-kicks prior to Amorim's appointment; to help put these figures in to context, anything over 0.35 is considered a 'big chance'. Both City centre-backs had a shot on Sunday, with the same applying in the game against Forest. Nikola Milenkovic scored in that game, as did Arsenal defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba in the game prior. Tottenham may have experienced serious problems defending them, but they have also shown their ability to create from set-pieces this season. A Spurs centre-back could be worth backing on Thursday.

Stoke's defensive woes The latest stop on the Stoke City managerial merry-go-round took them to Narcís Pelach in mid-September; it's not worked out just yet. They've failed to win any of their last seven games and the big concern is the high quality of chances they're allowing to the opposition. Across the last four gameweeks in the Sky Bet Championship, Stoke have allowed chances worth 9.56 expected goals against (xGA) - that is more than 2.0 worse than anyone else in the league.

Stoke can consider themselves fortunate that they've not conceded more than two goals in a game across this period. They travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday - the side with the next worst xG in that period at 7.49 - next. Home games against Leeds and Sunderland round off 2025. All three teams have the quality to punish poor defences, so I'll be checking the prices on an opponent scoring 3+.