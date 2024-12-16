Next Southampton manager odds: Danny Rohl early favourite after Russell Martin sacked

Danny Rohl is the early favourite to become the new Southampton manager after Russell Martin was sacked following a 5-0 home defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.

The 35-year-old German, who previously worked as an assistant at Saints under former head coach Ralph Hassenhuttl, has done a remarkable job at Sheffield Wednesday in what is his first managerial role. He became the youngest manager in the Sky Bet EFL when the Owls appointed him in October 2023, leading them from bottom of the Championship - seven points adrift of safety having endured the worst start to a season in the club's history - to survival. Wednesday currently sit ninth in the second tier, five points off the play-off places.

Next Permanent Southampton Manager (odds via Sky Bet) Danny Rohl - 1/1

Carlos Corberan - 7/1

Graham Potter - 7/1

David Moyes - 10/1

14/1 bar Odds correct at 0915 GMT (16/12/24)

