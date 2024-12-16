Next Southampton manager odds: Danny Rohl early favourite after Russell Martin sacked

Danny Rohl is the early favourite to become the new Southampton manager after Russell Martin was sacked following a 5-0 home defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.
The 35-year-old German, who previously worked as an assistant at Saints under former head coach Ralph Hassenhuttl, has done a remarkable job at Sheffield Wednesday in what is his first managerial role.
He became the youngest manager in the Sky Bet EFL when the Owls appointed him in October 2023, leading them from bottom of the Championship - seven points adrift of safety having endured the worst start to a season in the club's history - to survival.
Wednesday currently sit ninth in the second tier, five points off the play-off places.
Next Permanent Southampton Manager (odds via Sky Bet)
- Danny Rohl - 1/1
- Carlos Corberan - 7/1
- Graham Potter - 7/1
- David Moyes - 10/1
- 14/1 bar
Odds correct at 0915 GMT (16/12/24)
Whoever is appointed by Southampton will walk into a dire situation.
Southampton are bottom of the Premier League with five points after 16 games, nine points adrift of safety.
They've scored just 11 goals and conceded 36.
A first-half implosion against Tottenham on Sunday, where Saints were 4-0 down after 25 minutes, was the final straw in an already record-breakingly bad campaign; a huge come down from winning promotion in Martin's first season at St Mary's.
But in no way a surprise, with the overriding feeling that his tenure will be remembered for a refusal to compromise on a possession-based ideology, with no other team coming close to Saints' 10 errors leading directly to goals this season.
The 25 crazy minutes on Sunday evening, which ultimately sealed Martin's fate, had been a long time coming.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.