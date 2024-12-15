Wolves have sacked Gary O'Neil after losing at home to Ipswich, with Vitor Pereira the 1/4 favourite to replace him at Molineux.

The Old Gold conceded a 94th minute winner to fellow strugglers Ipswich on Saturday, a result that leaves them second from bottom of the table and four points from safety.

O'Neil could only guide Wolves to two wins this season, with four straight defeats spelling the end of his 17-month tenure and making him the third Premier League managerial casualty of the season so far.

His last two matches saw ugly scenes post match, first with Mario Lemina having to be refrained at West Ham, a reaction which led to him losing the captain's armband, and the second with Rayan Ait-Nouri against Ipswich which saw him receive a second yellow and thus a suspension. Matheus Cunha could also be handed a retrospective ban after his action in the most recent scuffle too - not ideal ahead of a huge game with fellow strugglers Leicester next week.

In terms replacing him, the bookies made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the early favourite, but he has since been overtaken in the market by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira.