Wolves have sacked Gary O'Neil after losing at home to Ipswich, with Vitor Pereira the favourite to replace him at Molineux.
The Old Gold conceded a 94th minute winner to fellow strugglers Ipswich on Saturday, a result that leaves them second from bottom of the table and four points from safety.
O'Neil could only guide Wolves to two wins this season, with four straight defeats spelling the end of his 17-month tenure and making him the third Premier League managerial casualty of the season so far.
His last two matches saw ugly scenes post match, first with Mario Lemina having to be refrained at West Ham, a reaction which led to him losing the captain's armband, and the second with Rayan Ait-Nouri against Ipswich which saw him receive a second yellow and thus a suspension. Matheus Cunha could also be handed a retrospective ban after his action in the most recent scuffle too - not ideal ahead of a huge game with fellow strugglers Leicester next week.
In terms replacing him, the bookies made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the early favourite, but he has since been overtaken in the market by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira.
Next permanent Wolves manager (odds via Sky Bet)
- Vitor Pereira - 4/9
- Carlos Corberan - 13/2
- David Moyes - 12/1
- John Eustace - 12/1
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 14/1
- Sergio Conceicao - 16/1
- Jose Mourinho - 20/1
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (15/12/24)
Pereira is currently manager of Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia and has managed all over the globe. He's had spells in Brazil, Turkey, China, Germany and Portugal.
Solskjaer has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in 2021, where he had a 54% win rate over nearly three years. Carlos Corberan's style seems well suited to a relegation battle, and he is the only other man shorter than 5/1 in the betting, with his sides built on being tough to beat, shown by the fact his current West Brom team have lost just two of 20 league games this season.
David Moyes also falls into that category, and he's yet to step back into management after parting ways with West Ham at the end of last season. The Scotsman did wonders at Everton and West Ham, keeping the Hammers up on two occasions when they were in the relegation mix, though he couldn't save Sunderland in 2017.
It's set to be a tricky festive period for whoever comes in though, as after a huge six-pointer against Leicester next week, Wolves face Manchester United, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest before an FA Cup match against Bristol City which provides some respite. Following that cup game, the Old Gold take on Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool. Blimey.
