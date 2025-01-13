We weren't treated to a great deal of shocks in the FA Cup this weekend although there was still plenty of entertainment.

Plymouth's triumph away at Brentford was the biggest upset in the third round, as of Monday morning anyway, with a number of favourites progressing as expected. Sunday's action was particularly good at least. Tamworth took Tottenham to extra-time while Manchester United and Arsenal played out a VAR-less chaotic contest in the main event spot. "Oooo the referee didn't do well which means we should have VAR whenever possible," was the social media cry from certain corners in the aftermath of it.

No, it shouldn't, if anything it further underlines how much more enjoyable a game is to watch without it. Wrong decisions are a part of football and we'd probably still be waiting for the VAR check to finish on what actually happened when the players came together following the awarding of a penalty. We have Premier League action across midweek so the Notebook will be done in a slightly different style for this edition. A few points will be published initially on Monday but keep checking back throughout the week as others are added following the matches. So here's a couple of things to consider for Tuesday's action.

Potter's spell begins Graham Potter made his return to the dugout with West Ham on Friday night and while they took an early lead at Aston Villa, two quickfire second-half goals saw them crash out of the FA Cup. To make things worse, Niclas Füllkrug picked up an injury which could keep him out for three months, while Crysencio Summerville was also forced off at half-time. Potter stated the latter was more precautionary though and we await to see if he is involved for the Premier League clash with Fulham on Tuesday.

Summerville wasn't exactly a wing-back but he's certainly a name to consider in the tackles market given the defensive duties he was tasked with. He returned two successful tackles in that first-half and would have returned more had he played at least 80 minutes. It's not a particular surprise when he averaged 1.3 tackles per game for Leeds last season. But this new system should see him regularly go beyond this number. In the early stages of Potter's spell, it may be worth taking big prices on a higher tackles line, while also considering the card.

Semenyo's shift Bournemouth were struck with a huge bit of bad news on the injury front with both strikers in Evanlison and Enes Ünal ruled out for the next couple of months at least. Whether it forces the Cherries into the transfer market remains to be seen but in the short term, Andoni Iraola is going to have to find a solution. The likely outcome is Antoine Semenyo returning to a central position. He featured there against Nottingham Forest back in August, scoring from his five shots that day. He's a high shots volume player anyway but there's potential for his average to increase when operating in a central role.

Semenyo has previous experience playing there anyway as he often did for Bristol City previously and the high amount of chances created by Bournemouth will present scoring opportunities. Iraola's side sit third for expected goals (xG) created in the Premier League this season with 39.89 xG for 30 goals scored. They have a tough run of fixtures to come with trips to Chelsea and Newcastle over the next seven days while Liverpool are due to visit at the beginning of February but that will give us bigger prices on Semenyo to score. I'll be checking the Cherries' social media page at team news time with interest.

Dortmund's illness issues It's not just the Premier League in action as the Bundesliga has an Englische Woche with midweek games from Germany's top-flight. An early kick-off - and it is early at 17:30 GMT - sees Borussia Dortmund travel to Holstein Kiel and they have availability issues. Nuri Sahin is battling with illness in the camp and that causes problems with his selection. Defensive options Waldemar Anton, Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck were among those unavailable against Leverkusen.

Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin

That could mean they are forced into fielding a makeshift back four as they did on Friday. Kiel aren't great but they should have the edge in the aerial battle because of it. They won't run up the corner count but set-pieces could be key for the hosts because of this. Kiel sit fourth for shots after corners and free-kicks but are ninth in terms of goals scored from these situations. This game presents a good opportunity though. Timo Becker, Marco Komenda and David Zec are the likely three centre-backs for the hosts. The trio are all decent prices in the anytime goalscorer market.