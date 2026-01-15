Tom Carnduff's Fußball am Freitag: P/L: +19.95pts | ROI: 65% | Staked: 30.5pts | Returned: 50.45pts

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 1pt Ansgar Knauff to score anytime at 14/5 (General) 0.5pts Knauff to score 2+ goals at 22/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Eintracht Frankfurt have been a feature on the Sporting Life website in the past seven days. They were in last week's Fußball am Freitag column while also making an appearance in Tuesday's best bets given the Bundesliga's Englische Woche. At least the latter delivered a winner. An outside 16/1 punt on the same day in Werder Bremen's loss to Borussia Dortmund and they enter Friday's contest in need of points - it's just two gained from their last possible 18. It's not ideal facing a Frankfurt outfit who have had little issue against those below them in the table. In 11 outings, six have ended in victory with three of those draws. The bookmakers price this as a pick'em. I'm uncertain but would lean towards the visitors.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats It's worth noting the away side do have some issues when it comes to injuries, particularly up front. Michy Batshuayi, Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib are all sidelined which may force Dino Toppmöller to shuffle his pack. That could also see a formation switch. I wouldn't be overly surprised if they went back to a 4-2-3-1 and that should mean a few players featuring further forward. One of those is ANSGAR KNAUFF with the potential he leads the line, if not, there is a spot in the three behind.

At 14/5, I'm taking him to SCORE ANYTIME. He's a shot-happy player when starting (ten of his 16 appearances have been from the off). Knauff's had four shots in three of those with two of the games being as a striker or playing just behind. Even if he remains as a wing-back, he's still been showing his attacking potential. The Champions League has followed a somewhat similar pattern but then we have to factor in Frankfurt's very tough run in the competition so far. He's still found the net twice despite this. I do fancy Frankfurt to have some attacking success in this one. A smaller play on 2+ GOALS is advised as well. They've netted 21 goals in nine games against the bottom half this season - Bremen don't really have a defence which can limit a hot attack to very little.