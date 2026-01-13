Tuesday best bets: Bundesliga tips for January 13

Football betting tips: Bundesliga Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt - 17:30 1.5pts Jeff Chabot 1+ total shots at 3/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - 19:30 0.75pt Isaac Schmidt 1+ assists at 16/1 (bet365) Mainz vs Hoffenheim - 19:30 1.25pts Over 10.5 corners at 13/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Eintracht Frankfurt featured in last week's Fußball am Freitag column and they will appear in the next given the scheduling. The Englische Woche tie in between takes them to Stuttgart. The hosts have some defensive issues in terms of availability but one player I am going to focus on is JEFF CHABOT. He'll bring an aerial presence which Frankfurt will struggle to deal with - the hosts rank as one of the better aerial sides in the division. A few bookmakers go 8/11 and above on CHABOT 1+ TOTAL SHOTS which is a big enough price to draw some interest. Chabot's returned a shot in seven of his 12 Bundesliga starts this season with two in three home outings from the off. He also had one in his most recent Europa League contest. Stuttgart also rank third when it comes to corners taken in the Bundesliga which leaves them mid-table in terms of the quality of chances created. This only requires a single shot though, it doesn't have to be on target.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This should be a fairly straightforward contest but again it's Borussia Dortmund so you never know. They currently occupy second spot in the Bundesliga table yet pose no threat to the dominant Bayern Munich at the top - focus is very much on nailing down a top four place. I'm going to focus on their opposition and take a punt on the 16/1 for ISAAC SCHMIDT 1+ ASSISTS. He hasn't had much game time at all this season but should feature at left wing-back. Schmidt's first start of the league campaign came against Augsburg last time out yet the seven appearances from the bench have been limited to one half at most. The majority of the time sees 10-20 minutes. Despite this, he's created at least one chance for teammates on three occasions, with two coming in half an hour of their home defeat to Freiburg back in September. He, again, was limited to very little time at Leeds last season but Daniel Farke may have seen his attacking potential with a few appearances coming further up the pitch. One of his rare starts saw a big chance created in an FA Cup appearance too. At the price, I'm happy to have a go.

Mainz vs Heidenheim Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats A massive game at the bottom of the Bundesliga. Mainz occupy 18th with Heidenheim a spot above - the winner gains a significant three points in their quest for survival. It could be a tight, cagey affair but game state could lead to CORNERS with 13/8 on offer for OVER 10.5. Corners have been a feature of Mainz's home games anyway with 11 or more taken in five of their eight outings in front of their own supporters. For Heidenheim, it's been a winner in four of their seven on the road and the potential is there with the near-desperate state of the side who could be behind in the latter stages. It's not a surprise to see Mainz's corner count so high when they have attempted the fourth-highest amount of crosses in Germany's top-flight this season. The visitors rank ninth in this metric. I'm all about the game state in this one though - both sides know how vital victory could be.