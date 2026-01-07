The Bundesliga's winter break has concluded and we return for the first Friday column of 2026 after three weeks off.

With 15 gameweeks on the board so far, there are still teams who are yet to face each other. This weekend will drag us closer to the halfway point and getting the first half of fixtures fulfilled.

Friday games have proven to be a mixed bag in terms of the entertainment value. Over 2.5 goals has had a strike rate of 40% yet the league average sits at 61%.

It, of course, depends on the teams involved but it's something I'm trying to keep in mind with short prices often on offer for three or more in Germany's top-flight.

This week should hopefully deliver some end-to-end action at least. Eintracht Frankfurt have had 13 different goalscorers this season - only Bayern can match that - but their 30 goals conceded is second to Heidenheim (34).

And Dortmund are, well, Dortmund. You never quite know what to expect.