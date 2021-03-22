World Cup qualifying betting tips: Best bets for Wednesday March 24

Jake Pearson has picked out his best bets for the first round of World Cup European qualifiers.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 1pt Belgium to win and Under 2.5 Goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

2pts Croatia to beat Slovenia at 4/5 (General)

2pts Slovakia to beat Cyprus at 19/20 (Sky Bet, Betfred)

2pts Montenegro to beat Latvia at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Belgium v Wales Read Jake Pearson's full preview here

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Belgium are fancied to find a way past this stubborn Wales rearguard, but it's unlikely that this will be the hammering that Belgium's outright price would suggest. Wales are a difficult side to breakdown, particularly with Ramsey's injury likely to lead to an even more pragmatic approach. There is every chance that stand-in manager Robert Page will set his team up on the defensive, with the possibility of Gareth Bale and Daniel James as pacey outlets. Even with those two though, it's difficult to see Wales scoring, and once Belgium do make the breakthrough, it's likely they will coast for the remainder of the match. Belgium are fancied to get the job done here, but Wales very rarely find themselves on the wrong side of a hiding, and for this reason, the bet that appeals most is BELGIUM TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at an enticing price of 9/4. Score prediction: Belgium 2-0 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 1630 GMT (22/03/21)

Slovenia v Croatia Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Slovenia are undoubtedly on a good run of form, but we do have to take into the account the opposition they have been facing, with their last five victories coming against Kosovo (twice), Moldova (twice), and in a friendly against San Marino. They have also drawn twice with Greece and once with Azerbaijan. Croatia haven't really been at their best since defeat to France in the World Cup final in 2018. They did top their qualifying group for Euro 2020, but only narrowly avoided relegation in the Nations League, managing just one win from six fixtures. Opposition is once again a key factor here though, as that Nations League group contained world champions France, European champions Portugal, and Sweden – a real group of death. The gulf in class between these two sides is stark, and though the World Rankings are by no means the best measurement of a side's ability, the fact that there are 51 places between Croatia and Slovenia tells us all we need to know. Backing CROATIA TO WIN at a price of 4/5 looks too good a bet to pass up. Score prediction: Slovenia 0-2 Croatia (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (23/03/21)

Cyprus v Slovakia Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Cyprus finished bottom of their Nations League group with just four points from their six matches, scoring just two goals in the entire tournament. Slovakia fared equally poorly, also finishing bottom of their group, but while Cyprus played off against the likes of Montenegro, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, Slovakia were faced with a much tougher group containing the Czech Republic, Scotland and Israel. Nations League aside, Slovakia will likely be in high spirits heading into this match after a 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 Qualification play-off final means they will be one of the 24 nations lining up in this summer's Euros. Cyprus beat Luxembourg in November, but prior to that, their only victories since 2018 have come against Kazakhstan and San Marino, and anything other than a SLOVAKIA WIN in this fixture certainly looks unlikely. The fact that Slovakia are actually close to even money to win this fixture certainly makes them worth a bet, with a best price of 19/20 not to be sniffed at. Score prediction: Cyprus 0-3 Slovakia (Sky Bet odds: 16/1) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (23/03/21)

Latvia v Montenegro Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Group G is perhaps the most competitive group in the World Cup European qualifiers, featuring the Netherlands, Turkey, Norway and Montenegro as the front runners, with Latvia and Gibraltar making up the numbers. It is imperative that Montenegro get off to a good start against Latvia if they are to have any hope of finishing in the top two, particularly with Turkey and the Netherlands facing off in their first fixture, so expect a ferocious effort from Miodrag Radulović's men in their opening fixture. Montenegro arrive here in good form after finishing top of their Nations League group, winning four of their six matches, and have actually lost just one match since their 7-0 hammering at the hands of England in November 2019. Latvia didn't endure such an enjoyable time in the Nations League, finishing third in their group, winning just one of their six fixtures, and that came against the 10 men of Andorra. Whichever way you look at this fixture, it is difficult to get past a comfortable MONTENEGRO WIN, and a price of 4/5 for the away side to emerge with all three points makes plenty of appeal. Score prediction: Latvia 0-2 Montenegro (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (23/03/21)

Thursday

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 2pts England -6 Goal Handicap v San Marino at 8/11 (Sky Bet)

1pt Italy to beat Northern Ireland and Under 2.5 Goals at 9/5 (Betway, Boylesports)

1pt Austria to beat Scotland at 5/4 (General)

1.5pts Poland to beat Hungary at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England v San Marino Click here to read Liam Kelly's full preview

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

The probability of an England clean sheet makes the handicap markets an intriguing play, with the ENGLAND -6 GOAL HANDICAP of particular interest at a price of 8/11 on Sky Bet. England have averaged over six goals per game in their six meetings with San Marino, conceding only once (a famous early goal in 1993), but the proximity to this summer's tournament means this has a little more edge to it than a game against a minnow would usually have. As a result, I think England unsurprisingly hammer the Sammarinese by seven goals or more. Given the squad quality and motivations involved, along with the opposition at hand, it's a relief that Southgate's final team selection is unlikely to affect the likelihood of England surpassing the handicap. Score prediction: England 9-0 San Marino (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct 1600 GMT (23/03/21)

Scotland v Austria Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

Scotland and Austria are both looking to qualify for their first World Cup Finals since 1998, and Group F looks to have presented them with a great opportunity of doing so, with Denmark certainly the top seeded team that most nations wanted to be drawn against. The Scots booked their place at Euro 2020 courtesy of a dramatic penalty shootout win against Serbia in November, but they followed that up with two below par performances against Slovakia and Israel, losing 1-0 on both occasions, leaving them second in their Nations League group. Austria, on the other hand, lost just once in the Nations League, topping a group consisting of Norway, Romania and Northern Ireland with four wins from six matches. Franco Foda's side arrive in Scotland on a six-match unbeaten run, winning five of those, and they will offer stiff opposition for the Tartan Army in this opening World Cup qualifier. Scotland have been good at Hamden Park under Steve Clarke, unbeaten in their last six on home soil, but the Austrians have been mightily impressive of late, particularly away from home, winning each of their last four fixtures on the road. This could turn into a cagey affair, but odds against for an AUSTRIA WIN looks too big, particularly when considering the Austrians have been sent off at odds on in each of their last seven matches, including against Romania and Norway, both of whom are ranked higher than Scotland in the FIFA World Rankings. Score prediction: Scotland 1-2 Austria (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (24/03/21)

Italy v Northern Ireland Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

What a few days this could be for Roberto Mancini, in the same week the Italy manager is announced as the brand ambassador for Italian sportswear brand Paul & Shark, he could also see his team get their World Cup qualification process off to the perfect start against Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland arrive in Italy in dour form, having finished bottom of their Nations League group without a win in their six matches. Italy, on the other hand, saw off the Netherlands to claim top spot in their Nations League group, and are now undefeated in their last 20 matches. The Azzurri are predictably short priced favourites to get the job done in Parma, but Northern Ireland are not a team to give up without a fight, and this fixture may be a little tighter than odds of 1/6 for an Italy win might suggest. Under 2.5 goals has landed in six of Italy's last eight matches, and with Mancini's men heavy favourites to win this fixture, a price of 9/5 for ITALY TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal. Score prediction: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 7/2) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (24/03/21)

Robert Lewandowski has been given the green light to play in Poland's World Cup qualifiers

Hungary v Poland Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

Hungary and Poland face off in a game that really catches the eye; Hungary are unbeaten in their last six, winning four, while Poland have found only Italy and the Netherlands (twice) too good in their last 13 matches. The Magyarok outperformed all expectations when winning their Nations League group, a group that contained Russia, Serbia and Turkey no less. England are expected to fill top spot in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, meaning Hungary will see Poland as their main rivals for the runner-up position, and while that puts plenty on this fixture from the perspective of both teams, we expect Poland to have a little too much for their in-form rivals. The Poles finished third behind Italy and Netherlands in their Nations League group, losing to both those team in their last two fixtures, but Lewandowski and co were on a five-game unbeaten run prior to those defeats, and this looks a good opportunity for them to bounce back to winning ways. Despite Hungary's recent god vein of form, it is still a surprise to see a POLAND WIN priced up at odds-against, particularly when they have arguably the best striker in the world in Robert Lewandowski (who has been given the green light to play in this fixture) among their ranks. Score prediction: Hungary 1-2 Poland (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (24/03/21)